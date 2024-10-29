“Hawks Go as Far as He Go”: Trae Young Will Be in MVP Conversation This Season, Predicts Jeff Teague

It looks like Jeff Teague has found a new MVP candidate just a week into the 2024-25 season. On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague, DJ Wells, and Bishop got into a conversation about Trae Young’s prospects this season following the departure of Dejounte Murray from Atlanta. Teague praised the Atlanta Hawks star, calling him one of the best point guards in the East.

However, the real surprise came when the former NBA star gave Young an MVP shoutout. Even his co-hosts were shocked by the hot take.

Teague believes that the stage is set for Young to put up the best performance of his career. The 36-year-old’s faith in the ATL star’s chances stems from the fact that the 26-year-old is the only star player of his stature on his team, and he will be the one in control of scoring for the team.

Teague believes that even though Young and Dejounte Murray were on good terms, the latter leaving the franchise this offseason has freed Young of some responsibilities. He said that the three-time All-Star doesn’t need to ensure anymore that someone else is happy on the floor and can just play his game.

Therefore, Ice Trae may witness big numbers and a high usage rate.

Teague said, “I think we tapping into that MVP candidate chart. Seriously, I mean, the Hawks go as far as he goes. So, if he has the moments like he’s having, he’ll be in there for MVP.”

Despite all the talent that he has, Young is still a very underrated player. Teague outlined the possible reason behind it. He said that since he was traded for Luka Doncic in the 2018 Draft, people discarded him very early in his career. However, Young has been able to make his mark in the league and is slowly marching towards the MVP title.

Can Trae Young become the MVP this season?

Young had a brilliant run last season. He averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point line. In comparison, last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

At 6’1, Young cannot grab rebounds like Jokic but he is more than capable of producing better numbers on the offensive end. In the first three games of the season, he has scored 30-5-12, 38-8-10, and 24-1-8 respectively. The Hawks are currently on a 2-1 winning record for the season.

But there’s little to no chance that Young is actually on the MVP ballot. The Hawks are unlikely to be a top team in the East with the likes of the Celtics, the Knicks, and the 76ers, fighting for the top spot. Atlanta just doesn’t have enough firepower to compete in the top flight of the league.

So Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are expected to the be the top contenders for MVP, with both of their teams in a good spot to win the West. However, Young might just make it to the MVP conversations like Teague said, even if he doesn’t put forward a good argument.