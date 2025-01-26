“He Can Get My Number He’s Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley Refuses to Reach Out to MJ First

From rivals on the hardwood to best friends, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan share a storied history together. They faced each other in the NBA Finals and often played golf together during their playing days. But post-retirement, their have become estranged and it seems that it will remain that way until Jordan buries the hatchet.

Barkley was on NFL linebacker Tim Green’s podcast, ‘Nothing Left Unsaid’, when he touched on his troubled relationship with MJ. “He has my number, Troy. He can get my number, he’s Michael Jordan,” the 1993 NBA MVP said.

“I’ve been asked that question quite a bit but I’m not sure I should apologize for doing my job. It was not personal and first of all, most people actually agree with me. But no, he has my number if he wanna reach out.”

The infamous falling out between the two Hall of Famers was triggered by Barkley’s comments as an analyst. In 2012, Chuck was on ‘The Waddle & Silvy Show’ when he criticized Jordan’s stint as the general manager of the Charlotte Hornets. “I love Michael, but he just has not done a good job,” Chuck commented.

He argued that MJ, like many with his cult status, had surrounded himself with ‘yes men’ who were not giving him constructive feedback. He argued that that was the biggest cause of his failures as the Hornets’ lead executive and owner. However, that criticism did not sit well with his friend.

Jordan would take offense with Barkley’s comments, arguing that it was especially hurtful to hear that from someone close to him. But as Barkley explained, he believes he was compelled to do his job sincerely.

“One thing that I hate about a lot of reporters — you can tell the guys they like and the guys they dislike. That’s not our job. Our job is to tell the truth, whether it’s good or bad for a friend. I’ve criticized friends before and they got mad, but Michael went ballistic on me,” the 11-time All-Star explained.

Undoubtedly, there is truth to Chuck’s criticism. During MJ’s tenure, the Hornets went 423-600, the fourth-worst record in the league over that stretch. Their 7-59 record in 2012 became the worst regular season finish in NBA history. That was right around the time when Barkley commented on his tenure.

And rightfully so. He wasn’t the only to lambast Jordan’s moves but he paid the biggest price for his honesty.

“It’s probably been 10 years and we haven’t spoken since that night because I said he was not a good general manger. I said I didn’t think he was ever going to be successful with the people around him because they’re all just kiss-a**es. I said that, I meant that. He took it personally but hey, I love the guy, I miss the guy but we have not spoken since that night.”

Unfortunately, it seems like their relationship will remain this way.