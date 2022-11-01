“He Can’t Pronounce Ime Udoka’s Name Properly?!”: Twitter Erupts as Skip Bayless Flounders With Nets’ Hc Announcement

Skip Bayless is most commonly known as the greatest LeBron James hater of all time. You could probably wake the man up from a drunken slumber, and he’d likely be ready to start. Heck, he probably wouldn’t even miss if the rapture was upon us.

But, while all this is known already, what many may not know as much, is that the Brooklyn Nets are his favorite team.

Further, the man just loves himself some good ol’ Kevin Durant.

And given that the franchise just went through a head coach, let’s just say Bayless had a lot to talk about.

Skip Bayless backs Ime Udoka to take over Nets head coach, but hilariously spells his name in the worst way possible

As of the time of writing, the only thing that has been confirmed is that former head coach Steve Nash has been relieved of his duties.

Reports haven’t yet taken too many names as legitimate candidates. In fact, there is only one realistic candidate… and it’s Ime Udoka.

Now, many may be against the man serving as a head coach again in the NBA. However, apparently, Skip Bayless has no problem with it, whatsoever.

I certainly don’t condone or defend the organizational rule Emu Udoka broke, costing him his Celts job. BUT STRICTLY FROM A BASKETBALL PERSPECTIVE, HE’S THE PERFECT COACH FOR THE NETS. Knows KD/Kyrie from his yr there as assistant. Knows BenSimmons from his yr as asst. in Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 1, 2022

Frankly, knowing Skip Bayless, this could have been on purpose to garner more attention toward him and Shannon Sharpe.

But hey, if that was the plan, it sure was a brilliant one.

Twitter Explodes!

With all the facts right in front of them, here is how the NBA community reacted.

Cannot tell if this is a genuine spelling mistake or one of Skip’s not funny jokes. — Brendan Riccardi (@BrendanRiccardi) November 1, 2022

Live look at them females assistants in Barkley center pic.twitter.com/MXk6VVlOi2 — Sinai  (@SinaiNot) November 1, 2022

Nets signing Josh primo next — cam (@Camppppppppppp) November 1, 2022

