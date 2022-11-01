With a $1 Billion Under Armour Deal in the Bag, Steph Curry Looks Towards the Metaverse to Build ‘Curryverse’

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stretches during a break on the bench during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is one of the most marketable names in the NBA sphere currently. The Golden State Warriors star’s gravity isn’t limited to his on-court abilities and has projected his name and likeness across various platforms.

Curry’s business acumen and smarts have helped him amass quite a fortune. However, it appears the dimensions of marketability have gone multi-folds with the possibility of Web3 investment.

Steph has announced his intent to enter the Metaverse and the possibilities it brings. Curry’s company, SC30 Inc., has filed for a trademark application as of October 26, for the rights over “Curryverse”.

If successful without objections, the application would allow Curry to enter the Metaverse and launch products to his Web3 generation of fans.

What products does Curry intend to market under the “Curryverse” trademark?

Steph’s trademark application pertains to various fields that have sparked a rage in the Metaverse. Virtual assets, which could include NFTs, services within the Metaverse, downloadable games, virtual goods, and apparel are all covered under SC30’s application.

The above-mentioned goods and services make for a great avenue of expansion for Steph. The demands associated with NFTs, and the craze surrounding virtual goods and assets will surely drive Steph’s net worth skywards.

Even with a dip in the Web3 atmosphere, Steph’s range should propel profits. The wide variety of industries have which Curry has delved in would get him a strong position in the Metaverse.

Curry, who bagged a $1 billion deal with Under Armor, has become a beacon of excellence on the court and his business acumen seems to be reflecting his smarts too. $160 million with a bumper max contract and metaverse investments coming in is a fine financial position to be at.

Steph’s range seems to be constantly improving, on and off the field. With a new season in its infancy, Curry is targeting success on and off the field.

How have Steph and the Warriors started the season and do they have real championship caliber?

Championship caliber is a certainty with the Warriors, especially on the back of another winning season. But it does appear that some frailties have become visible in the Warriors roster.

A 3-4 start and Klay and Draymond dropping in form appear to be hindering the Warriors. A fight that broke out between Green and Poole had created quite the ruckus prior to the season and had pointed at tension brewing in the Warrior camp.

While the same hasn’t affected Steph, it appears that the Warriors need to figure things out. Curry has erupted and started the season with 31 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists giving the Warriors one less problem to deal with.

Still, the Warriors are widely considered favorites to win the NBA championship. Will Steph and Co. figure things out, or is this the beginning of the end for the dynasty?

