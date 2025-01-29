“He Doesn’t Skip Days”: Rookie Austin Reaves Just Wanted to Beat Lebron James Once

Now in his 22nd season, LeBron James’ still puts in as much effort as ever. He has never relented in his work ethic. Lakers teammate Austin Reaves witnessed the four-time champion tirelessly working even on off days. He challenged himself to beat LeBron once, and that turned out to be much more difficult than anticipated.

During a guest appearance on The Young Man and the Three, Reaves revealed that during his rookie season, he was amazed that LeBron didn’t take any days off even though the team wasn’t going to make the playoffs. He said,

“He doesn’t skip days. It doesn’t matter if it’s an off day or not an off day. My whole goal in my rookie year, I was like, ‘I’m just going to beat him to a game.’ I’m just going to be the first one at the arena.”

So Reaves decided to try to show up to a game before James. It was more challenging than Reaves imagined.

I’ll get there at 2:30 or 3. I get there, I’m pulling up, and I see his car. Next game, I’m like I’ll get there for 1:30. The closest I ever got, I saw him driving down the tunnel. After that I was like I’m not getting to the game this early.”

Austin Reaves’ story about trying to beat LeBron to the arena for a game is comedy @NBA2K NEW YM3 TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/pOXAMJfntw — TheYoungManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) January 29, 2025

LeBron has every excuse to be one of the last people to enter the arena on game day. He’s not only the team’s best player but arguably the greatest player to ever step on a basketball court. He doesn’t allow his reputation to interrupt the routine that has elevated him to the player he is today.

Though Reaves failed to beat James to the games, he learned a valuable lesson of professionalism from the King and developed a more profound respect for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

LeBron refused to miss a single day of work

The life of a professional athlete allows them more freedom than that of the average 9-5 employee. Off days give them time to participate in activities unrelated to their sport. However, that is not the case with LeBron. Regardless of the day, he hits the gym, working to be better than the day before.

Reaves quickly gave up attempts to arrive at games before LeBron because James just got there too early for Reaves’ liking, and he thought he’d get bored with so much downtime until tip-off. He still gives props to the 40-year-old superstar for his dedication to the sport.