Basketball

“He dunked 10-times off the healthy foot”: Celebrity personal trainer Tim Grover revisits helping the 6″5′ 250lbs Charles Barkley during rehab

"He dunked 10-times off the healthy foot": Celebrity personal trainer Tim Grover revisits helping the 6"5' 250lbs Charles Barkley during rehab
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Virat Kohli is the greatest player": Shoaib Akhtar lends support to Virat Kohli and advices him to ignore critics
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"He dunked 10-times off the healthy foot": Celebrity personal trainer Tim Grover revisits helping the 6"5' 250lbs Charles Barkley during rehab
“He dunked 10-times off the healthy foot”: Celebrity personal trainer Tim Grover revisits helping the 6″5′ 250lbs Charles Barkley during rehab

When celebrity personal trainer and businessman, Tim Grover, was taken aback by Charles Barkley’s athleticism.…