Charles Barkley squashed Kobe Bryant’s teammate’s $250,000 deal during appearance on Shark Tank

NBA Legend Charles Barkley once turned down clothing brand deal during his appearance on Shark Tank

Charles Barkley has been a fan favorite within the NBA community for a long, long time now.

We usually see him among the panelists of TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’. And, while there are very few things more entertaining than watching him on this show, this isn’t the only place he appears.

Some time ago, the Chuckster decided to team up with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, to appear as one of the ‘Sharks’, on the popular business show, ‘Shark Tank’. And here, despite getting a little visit from his good friend, Metta World Peace, aka, Ron Artest, the former NBA man was seemingly unshaken in any way.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Kobe Bryant would bang on Lakers teammate’s doors at 5 AM after partying, showing his Mamba mentality

Charles Barkley did not care for Metta World Peace’s $250K offer to get into the clothing industry, during his time on Shark Tank

When it comes to business ventures Charles Barkley isn’t one of those men that is highly covered, especially compared to his fellow TNT panelist, Shaquille O’Neal.

But evidently, the man at least dabbles, because, as we said, he was one of the sharks on Shark Tank. And well, it appears that even Metta World Peace couldn’t influence his decision.

Take look.

To be completely honest, we’re a bit surprised Chuck was able to stay so serious during this whole clip. The man even stated his own reason to opt-out of a potentially dangerous deal.

Stay solid, Charles Barkley.

Also Read: “I hate that music, my blood would just boil”: Isiah Thomas throws shade at the Bulls Sirius theme song introducing Michael Jordan