“He gone”: LeBron James leaked his Miami plans to Chris Paul well before the Cavaliers knew

Chris Paul and LeBron James are great friends. So much so, that CP3 knew The King was heading to Miami before anyone else ever did!

The early 2000s saw some of the best players in NBA history enter the league. In particular, the likes of Chris Paul, LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony come to mind.

The four men were and still are some of the best players the world has ever seen. What makes things even more interesting, is the fact that they were drafted to the NBA at around the same time.

LeBron, Melo and D-Wade joined in 2003, while CP3 was drafted in 2005. In fact, the four men are such close friends that they are affectionately referred to as the Banana Boat Squad!

The four men are so close that they know everything that’s going on with each other. In fact, Chris Paul knew that LeBron was moving to Miami before anyone else.

Chris Paul revealed LeBron James was moving to Miami before anyone even knew

It’s safe to say that Chris Paul and LeBron James are close friends, perhaps even best friends. In fact, the two are aware about intimate details about each other.

This was on display back in 2010, when there was much speculation about The King’s future. CP3, was the first person to reveal James’ intention to leave Cleveland.

At the time, Paul was being coached by Byron Scott at New Orleans. Scott was having a conversation about LeBron’s future and got CP3 on the phone to confirm James’ departure from the Cavs. Paul confirmed the news in a short while.

Truly a fascinating turn of events. Who knows what sort of uproar there might have been if this was leaked at the time.

