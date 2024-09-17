“He Has the Talent”: LeBron James Had Predicted Stephen Curry’s NBA Potential 16 Years Ago

There is a well-known saying in the world of sports; ‘Game Recognizes Game’. And even though the Golden State Warriors star came into the league in the 2009 NBA draft, LeBron James witnessed shades of greatness long before many ever did. An old video of James seems to have resurfaced online. The video dates back to 2008 when James was in attendance during Stephen Curry’s March Madness run.

Advertisement

The King, who has been dominating the league to this day, predicted what Curry’s NBA potential would be. That too, long before any scouting report ever could.

“I think so. He knows how to play the game of basketball… Being the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry. He was taught well how to play the game of basketball. So, he has the talent. He’s good, he’s good. I was impressed…”

LeBron: “Yeah, Stephen Curry?” “Think he’ll be good in the league?” LeBron: “I think so. He knows how to play the game of basketball…He has the talent. He’s good. I was impressed.” Throwback to LeBron talking about Steph. (via @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/omADojitoI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 16, 2024

James further added, “(He)Played really good against a tough defensive-minded Wisconsin. And I think we all know how tough Wisconsin defenses are. He shattered them.”

The game James is talking about dates back to when Davidson took down Wisconsin in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

As per ESPN, Davidson came out on top, defeating Wisconsin 73-56. And the star of the game was none other than the Baby-Faced Assassin. Curry erupted for 33 points in that game, shooting 11-22 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.

The Chef was perfect from the line, draining all five of his free throws. He also had 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds to pair with his 33-point outing.

James and Curry head-to-head

James and Curry have locked horns on numerous occasions in the regular season. But what is even more impressive is the fact that the two have faced each other a total of 22 times, that too just in the NBA Finals.

The two superstars have shared a storied rivalry that dates back to the mid-2010s. From competing on the court against one another to Bron expressing his desire to share the court with Curry, both players have come a long way.

And finally, this past year, Bron and Curry were finally on one team; specifically in the 2024 USA Olympic Men’s squad. Both James and Steph put on shows for the entire world to see and are now great friends both on and off the court.