Stephen A. Smith Calls Anthony Edwards “Jordanesque,” Claims He Can Enter LeBron James and Steph Curry Realm

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The NBA Conference Finals matchups may not feature the teams most expected, but the franchises that fought this deep into the playoffs aren’t lacking star power. In the East are two of the best point guards in the league, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton, and the West boasts two of the NBA’s most explosive scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards.

When Stephen A. Smith was asked what player he would choose to be on any of the remaining postseason teams, he wasn’t short on options. In the end, the longtime sports personality decided on Edwards, who he believes is in a prime position to become the next face of the league.

Stephen A. nearly landed on Brunson because of his New York ties. When it comes to pure, individual skill, though, Smith sided with the Timberwolves star. “If I’m just looking at a skill set that I wish I could have, as skilled as [Brunson] is, I’m a Ant-Man dude all day, every day,” Smith proclaimed.

“Anthony Edwards, the brother’s spectacular,” Stephen A. continued on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think he’s Jordanesque. I think he has that kind of potential, and I think that if he ever gets to a point where he’s winning championships, we will be talking about him being Jordanesque even more.”

Stephen A. pointed out that Edwards is more demonstrative with his trash-talking tendencies than Michael Jordan was, but the pair’s skill sets nearly line up perfectly. “But the thing about Ant-Man, his athleticism, his fervor for the game, his willingness to defend, not just score, and that jump shot that has vastly improved over the last couple years,” SAS went on, praising the 23-year-old superstar.

In Smith’s eyes, everything is coming together for Anthony Edwards to be a generational talent in the NBA. “Ant-Man is spectacular, and he is a showstopper. And I think if he wins the championship, he will officially be the face of the NBA. And that means even to, you know, in the stratosphere of a LeBron James and a Steph Curry.”

While Julius Randle has certainly been a playoff riser for the surging Timberwolves, everyone knows this is Edwards’ team. He will be the focal point of Oklahoma City’s defensive scheme as their group of defensive-minded talent will throw everything they can to limit him, just as they did in their regular season matchups.

Edwards struggled against OKC during the regular season, but he can redeem his reputation against the team in their upcoming series. If the fifth-year guard can succeed once again as the underdog, he’ll have an opportunity to do something one of last year’s champions couldn’t.

“See, Jayson Tatum is a champion. But Jayson Tatum didn’t have that personality,” Smith continued. “Ant-Man has that kind of personality. And so, if he were to win a championship, it’s not just about him winning the championship.” But if the three-time All-Star does somehow earn his first ring, his name should be at the top of these discussions, SAS claimed.

Edwards and Minnesota still need to win eight more games — likely playing both series as an underdog — to capture the franchise’s first championship. Ant-Man has showcased his ability to perform at an MVP level, but he’ll have to do it in nearly every game from here on out to give his team a fighting chance.