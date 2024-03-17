“He is Anthony Davis?”: Gilbert Arenas Brutally Takes Down Co-Host’s Questionable Take About 2x NBA Champ

In a recent episode of the Gil’s Arena show, Gilbert Arenas and Rashad McCants got into an argument regarding former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom. McCants made the case for the two-time NBA champion, Odom, to be at the same level as current Lakers forward, Anthony Davis.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas seemed quite stunned by this hot take from McCants. “What? He is an Anthony Davis!” the 3x All-Star cried, unable to fathom what he had just heard. McCants defended his take, saying Anthony Davis would have been like Lamar Odom if he played in the early 2000s. However, Arenas was visibly disturbed by the argument and claimed that even Kevin Love was a better player in Odom’s position.

To contest McCants’ take, Arenas soon started questioning Lamar Odom’s All-Star appearances and other individual accolades compared to Anthony Davis and Kevin Love. Despite winning two NBA championships alongside the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers, Odom never made any All-Star appearances during his NBA career.

Advertisement

Arenas further argued that Kevin Love made five All-Star appearances despite playing in a mediocre Minnesota Timberwolves team and later on, being a third-option for the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, trying to defend his take, McCants added, “Lamar Odom is that guy, man! Just because he didn’t make the list from all these other…We talk about the media, we talk about all this other s**t. So you are talking about accolades when ni**as don’t get certain accolades, based on what? Them not being good enough? That’s not the f**king case.”

Agent Zero was unmoved by the statements of his fellow co-host and chose to stick to his point. For Arenas, Odom’s failure to qualify for an All-NBA or All-Star spot, despite being the second-option in Kobe Bryant’s Lakers, was enough to validate his argument. He added that players like Pau Gasol, primarily a second option for the Lakers, have made several All-Star appearances and even had his jersey retired by the franchise.

In the concluding part of the segment, McCants used an example from his playing days, wherein he averaged 16 points per game off the bench. However, Arenas used that against his fellow co-host to close the case and stick to his statement. As per the former Washington Wizards star, Lamar Odom’s case seemed beyond comparison to that of Kevin Love or Anthony Davis, given that his contributions were similar to an average bench player.

Seems like Gilbert Arenas had enough facts and figures to shut down Rashad McCants’ take. However, most basketball analysts will agree that Lamar Odom was a true baller in his position during his time in the league. He had his best stint in the NBA with the Lakers, where he won two NBA championships

How was Lamar Odom compared to Kevin Love in the league?

Lamar Odom had a career average of 13.3 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game in his 14 seasons in the league. His best season was with the Los Angeles Clippers in their 2000-01 campaign, averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Odom played a crucial role as a support player for his teams and was known for his unselfish style of play.

Advertisement

According to Stat Muse, Odom has faced his contemporary, Kevin Love, in 15 games, averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In comparison, Kevin Love has a clear edge over Odom, averaging 16.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Though Kevin Love has better career stats than Odom, it does not dismiss how great of a player he was. Odom was a great player who scored from the post or mid-range, and could start a fast break with outlet passes, layups, or drives, resulting in a dunk. Perhaps the veteran forward deserves his flowers for being one of the premier players in the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship campaigns.