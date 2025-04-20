“You Looked Like Lamar Odom”: Kevin Gates’ Out Of Pocket Diss At LeBron James’ Wife Savannah

Out of all the weird takes many have made about LeBron James, Kevin Gates may have just taken the cake. The rapper took to his social media to share some questionable thoughts about LBJ and the relationship he has with his wife, Savannah James. To understand why Gates’ odd jab came off so weird, you must first know a little bit more about the James’ timeline.

LeBron and Savannah have been together since high school. Over the years, they’ve been seen as a model couple, consistently supporting each other through life’s highs and lows. The dynamic duo share three kids together: Zhuri, Bryce, and the newest member of the Lakers, Bronny James. Sure, there have been some dramatic things written or said about LeBron, but usually they don’t revolve around his lovely wife.

That’s what makes Gates’ video so out of left field. The 39-year-old suggests that Savannah doesn’t view LeBron with the level of reverence he feels LeBron deserves. He implies that she doesn’t look at him like he’s “LeBron James,” especially considering his global influence and accomplishments.

The Baton Rouge rapper went on to claim he wouldn’t want to “trade lives with LBJ” due to Savannah. Toward the end of the video, Gates says, “If Savannah was mine, I’d make her stand up when I walk in the room.”

Kevin Gates says he wouldn’t trade places with LeBron James pic.twitter.com/N5C0HRxgMK — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 19, 2025

Many found Gates’ comments to be out of line. He does not know the couple personally, making his strong opinions feel presumptuous and disrespectful. Public figures often face speculation, but this crossed a line by targeting a couple known for keeping their relationship drama-free.

Gates also took a disgusting shot at Savannah by suggesting she looks like two-time NBA Champion, Lamar Odom. “When I met you, you looked like Lamar Odom,” he stated with a laugh.

Despite outside noise, Savannah and LeBron James consistently show love and admiration for each other on social media. As far as the public can tell, they are still very much in love and committed to one another. People like Gates may try to throw salt on their marriage, but the bond they’ve built speaks louder than any outsider’s commentary.