Lamar Odom Shows Off Throwback LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Picture From Greece 2004

Lamar Odom (L), LeBron James (C), and Dwyane Wade (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Watching the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony seems to have caused Lamar Odom to miss the Olympics that he participated in. Hence, he decided to reminisce about the same by posting a photo from his time in Greece in 2004. The photo consisted of several top players in Team USA’s squad and Odom’s caption suggested how impressed he was with one of the members still playing 20 years later.

LeBron James, Lamar Odom, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Stephon Marbury, and Amar’e Stoudemire are seen enjoying drinks and cigars in this photo clicked during the 2004 Athens Games.

Apart from sharing this unseen photo on X (formerly “Twitter”), Odom also shed light on LeBron’s surreal longevity by captioning the post:

“Some babies!! GREECE 2004 Olympics! Dang and Bron is still hoopin lol”  

The date mentioned in the photo shows that it was clicked one day after Team USA won their bronze medal clash against Lithuania. Despite being the first Team USA squad, since NBA players were allowed to participate in the Summer Games, to not win a gold medal at the Olympics, the youngsters didn’t seem to have any remorse as they were celebrating.

The massive upset in 2004 led to the creation of the iconic “Redeem Team”. This team, filled with the biggest superstars of the time, represented Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Games and was compared to the 1992 Dream Team.

Kobe Bryant, being the leader of the pack, made sure that each player took the responsibilities seriously. As a result, the USA won the gold medal by annihilating their competition (average points difference of +27.9 points per game).

Since then, the USA has been successful in defending their gold medal. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will also be expected to lead the team to continue the tradition during the ongoing 2024 Paris Games. While Steve Kerr’s boys might not be projected to be as dominant as the Redeem Team, due to the increase in competition level, they will be leaving fans entertained every time they set foot on the floor.

