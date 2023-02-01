“He Just Pulled The Anti-Nick Young”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder’s Nonchalant Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots a three point shot against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers looked like a team after a long time today. Their performance was the result of considerable contribution from everyone involved. Just like in a team, the bench and the starters did their part today. So, when they finally emerged victorious after overtime, it was well-deserved and much-needed.

There were multiple exciting moments in the game but the two that stood out the most were Rui Hachimura’s block and Dennis Schroder’s half-court buzzer-beater. While Rui Hachimura’s block quite possibly changed the momentum of the game, Shcroder’s shot was special in its own way.

Fans on Twitter were quite entertained by the shot. They shared their amusing reactions on Twitter

Also read: “Pretty compelling evidence that LeBron James is the GOAT”: Boston Reporter On Lakers Star Breaking Into Top-5 Assists Maker While Getting Close to Scoring Record

Twitter reacts to Lakers guard Dennis Shcroder’s buzzer-beater

Just a couple of seconds before the half-time break, the Lakers were trailing New York 49-53. With the Lakers getting the possession, LeBron James moved it to the half-court and then passed it to Schroder who launched it in the most nonchalant way in history.

It seemed as if he had given up on it going in. But fortunately, he made the shot and the score read 52-53 at the end of halftime.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for the shot and took to Twitter to share their reactions to the ridiculous buzzer beater.

man really said “he just pulled the anti-Nick Young” 🤣 — Skyy (@ryan_nacion) February 1, 2023

Shroder didn’t seem too thrilled with LeBron passing him the ball there — __SoloDolo__ (@__SoloDolo___) February 1, 2023

Love the reaction. Act like you’ve been there before no need to taunt, move in silence🤫 https://t.co/eJFsoF9EbR — Whack jumper (@WhackJumper) February 1, 2023

How did you do it so casually!? https://t.co/khgLhtQO44 — chrisnguyen10 (@BDuy101) February 1, 2023

Probably the most nonchalant half court shot I’ve seen lol https://t.co/hcXUWuuOWh — KeepitDope_Joseph (@trench_baby24) February 1, 2023

LeBron James and Co. improve their record to 24-28

With the win over the Knicks, the Lakers are now 24-28 this season. And though they are ranked 13th on the table, they are only 4 wins away from a 0.50 record. Getting those 4 wins without losing any could likely propel them into the play-in bracket and keep their playoffs dreams alive.

This is where things could go either way. The Lakers can make a comeback from here and stun the entire league. Or they can continue their horrible season and be true to everyone’s expectations of them. Perhaps the return of Anthony Davis and the addition of Rui Hachimura is that boost they needed all this time.

Also read: “NBA Felt it Owed LeBron James One”: Skip Bayless Suggests Referees Helped Lakers Win in Clutch OT Win After Rui Hachimura Block