“He Saved Adidas”: Despite A $34 Billion Valuation, Anthony Edwards Gets Credited For Saving The Brand By Kendrick Perkins

The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the top of the Western Conference after years, and a majority of the credit goes to none other than Anthony Edwards. Recently, both Austin Rivers and Kendrick Perkins talked extensively about how good Edwards has been, and the massive impact he has had on the Timberwolves as a whole. During this segment, Kendrick Perkins even went so far as to say that Edwards saved the Adidas brand after he signed with them.

Austin Rivers backed up Edwards’ controversial statement about nobody being able to guard him. The former NBA player even further showered the young star with praise, complimenting him for his incredible confidence during NBA games.

This was followed by even more praise for Edwards from NBA champion, Kendrick Perkins. Perk went on to state that Anthony Edwards is the future face of the NBA and that the market should be following him instead.

“I’m telling you right now, the conversation is dead. I don’t even want to hear it. He got all the ‘it’ factor. He saved Adidas, he saved Adidas.”

Perkins’ statement of Anthony Edwards saving Adidas was a little bit of an exaggeration. At the end of the day, Adidas is a brand with a net worth of $34.41 billion as per macrotrends. That said, Edwards’ impact on the brand has been massive, and will likely only continue to grow as he gets better through the years.

The Timberwolves star signed a signature sneaker deal with Adidas. And given how Edwards has been showing off on the court, the shoe has understandably constantly been out of stock due to the high demand.

Adidas and Edwards revealed his first signature shoe, AE1 and since then, it has been one of the hottest sneakers that fans have been looking to get their hands on. Which, in turn, has helped Adidas’ sales drastically.

Anthony Edwards boosting AE1’s sales

The marketing campaign around Anthony Edwards and the new AE1 has been absolutely genius. The way Edwards tackles post-game press conferences, questions from the media, and obviously, his somewhat controversial statements have only fueled the growing interest in him.

While talking about his latest sneakers, Anthony Edwards went on to say that Michael Jordan could not guard him in today’s day and age. His statement brought a lot of attention right when his sneakers were released, giving a huge boost to his campaign.

Anthony Edwards had also gotten into a friendly back-and-forth with Nike on X. Edwards wanted to see Kevin Durant rocking his Adidas sneakers and asked him to do so. Unfortunately for him, KD stated that he would never wear those shoes.

Adidas even sent a witty comeback which was later deleted, much to the chagrin of fans who seemed to be enjoying the whole ordeal. But all this helped massively in the demand for AE 1 as it is arguably the most sought-after shoe in the market at the moment. And with the shoe retailing for a relatively low $120, fans can’t help but run to stores in the hopes of getting a pair for themselves.