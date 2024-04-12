“He Slithers in and He Kinda Does That Thing”: Larry David Hilariously Emulated Jalen Brunson’s Game To ‘Perfection’

The New York Knicks’ newfound form in the league has encapsulated several fans, including the lauded comedy writer Larry David. The co-creator of Seinfeld was full of praises and hilarious enthusiasm to express his love for the Knicks in his recent appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’. David was rather more impressed by the prowess of Jalen Brunson, who has led the team to victory via sufficient margins, in the absence of starters such as Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.

Advertisement

David seems captivated by Brunson’s skills like Jeremy Lin, 12 years ago. David even hilariously tried to imitate his crossover and fadeaway jumpers to emulate and describe Brunson, knocking the mic over while he tried taking his seat. Speaking of Brunson’s game, David remarked,

“He is tremendous. He doesn’t seem athletic in a way, and yet he slithers in, and then he kinda does that thing [imitating Brunson’s jumper]…His back goes backwards!”

Advertisement

Jalen Brunson has been crucial to the Knicks’ success this season. The All-Star point guard helped New York clinch the top-six spot with a 48-32 record, clinching the third seed in the Eastern Conference. This season, he has averaged 28.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, per game.

Commending this incredible rise of the Knicks, Larry David remarked, “I really think they have a great chemistry. I love how they move the ball. They play with intelligence, they have a great coach, a great defense. If they had all their starters back, I think they’re going to be tough in the playoffs.” It would be interesting to see if the Knicks can run deep into the playoffs after finishing the regular season with such a solid run.

Larry David has always been a die-hard Knicks fan

As a native New Yorker, David is naturally an ardent fan of New York-based teams such as the Jets, the Yankees, the Knicks, and the Rangers. Though David still records the New York Rangers’ NHL games, he maintains a soft corner for basketball and the Knicks as a fan.

In an encounter with Knicks President Leon Rose’s dad, David demanded, “You tell your son he’s gotta start consulting me before he makes any move at all. I want a phone call. Ok? Will you tell him that?” The senior Mr. Rose was left nothing less than amused by David’s hilarious antics to support the Knicks.

Advertisement

In agreement, Mr. Rose conceded, “I will tell him that.” Surely, now that Leon Rose’s dad also approved this deal, the Knicks President might want to run all new deals and trades through the Knicks superfan, Larry David.