Kevin Garnett Challenges Disrespectful Knicks Fans To ‘Keep That Same Energy’

New York sports fans are infamous for being slightly obnoxious, even among sports fans in general. This attitude was on full display after the Knicks stole game 1 against the Celtics. Boston legend Kevin Garnett took to Instagram to call out Knicks fans for their behavior. KG defended his team after seeing a fan account post an Instagram reel that trolled Boston fans. Being KG, he talked some trash in the process.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Knicks and Celtics was one you’ll want to rewatch if you missed it. New York came back from a 20-point deficit on the road with the rest disadvantage to stun Boston in overtime 108-105. The win put the Celtics on their heels and has them temporarily dazed.

Following the game, Knicks fans were feeling confident about their squad. One fan account on Instagram even decided to repost a legendary reel of crazy New York fans in the streets after an emotional victory.

At one point in the video, a fan says this while holding an “L” with their hands on their head:

“F**k Boston, WOOO!”

The reel is iconic. Some say it’s where the famous phrase, “Bing Bong!” spawned from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidetalk (@sidetalknyc)

But when Kevin Garnett came across the clip, he seemed to think the New Yorkers were celebrating too early. He even made his thoughts heard in the comments.

“KEEP THIS SAMMMMME ENERGY… Long series… But love this energy… C’s in 6..” Garnett commented.

Even though Garnett was drafted to and finished his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he’s shown his commitment to the Celtics as well over the decades. He’s stated in the past that his time in Boston was “magical” and that he cherished his time there. After all, it’s the city where he won his only NBA title.

Furthermore, Garnett is not alone in thinking the Celtics will come back and put away the Knicks. Although Sam Hauser is out due to injury, and Jrue Holliday continues to work his way back to full strength, the C’s are still the favorites to win the series. That’s what winning an NBA championship will do. The public is still confident they can bounce back.

But the Knicks shouldn’t be trifled with. They have the makings to take down the Celtics in a series. Jalen Brunson is the most clutch player in the league, and Karl Anthony-Towns just made the Conference Finals in Minnesota last season. Garnett’s former team needs to be careful and stay focused if they want to have a chance at defending their title.

Who do you think is going to win the series? Will the Celtics be able to regain control and stave off the inferior team? Or can Brunson’s resilient New York bunch get over the hump against an elite team?

Either way, the Knicks already did their jobs by stealing an away game from Garnett’s Celtics on the road. Now, Boston needs to do their job and go into New York tied 1-1.