“He was Steph Curry, before Steph Curry”: $600 Million Man Magic Johnson Recalls his First Reaction to Seeing Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Larry Bird was one of the best players of his generation and in his time, he faced stiff competition, especially from a guy called Magic Johnson. The two were the face of the league during the 80s and their battles were eagerly anticipated affairs.

Throughout their careers, the two faced off in legendary battles and they also had the fortune of having teams that were good enough to stop even Michael Jordan. Between them, they had amassed a collective 8 NBA championships among various other accolades.

But when Magic first saw Larry, he couldn’t believe his eyes. It was almost as if he was seeing a shooter who couldn’t miss. Remind you of someone?

Also read: “Charles Barkley Showed Up Looking Like A Math Teacher”: Ernie and Kenny Hilariously Roasted Chuck For His Peculiar Dressing Sense

Magic Johnson recalls his first-time encounter with Larry Bird

In an episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe’s show, Magic Johnson sat down with the NFL legend to talk about all things life and basketball.

Naturally, they got to talking about the NBA and his first encounter with Larry Bird. And Magic remembers it vividly. He recalls a time when he saw Larry and he couldn’t believe his own eyes.

He shot lights out from the field, 30 shots, as Magic recalls and the two draw a parallel to a superstar who was most likely inspired by Bird’s game. Steph Curry. Shannon says, “He was Steph Curry before Steph Curry” and Magic agrees. Just take a look at the video below to see the glee in Magic’s eyes.



Also read: “If You’re Lazy, I Don’t Wanna Talk or Deal with You”: 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Revealed How he Feared Feeling Dumb

The camaraderie between Larry and Magic

While it is often said that Celtics players and Lakers players should hate each other, and it is almost taboo to be good friends, Larry and Magic, didn’t care.

During their playing careers, they were fierce rivals. But as soon as they took off the purple and gold and the green, they became friends. The two have a great story. And it is one that every rivalry in the NBA should inspire to be like.

And when Larry retired, Magic even wore a Celtics t-shirt under his Lakers uniform. Talk about a friendship.

Magic Johnson the double-agent (1993)

Larry Bird retirement ceremony pic.twitter.com/kq4IctT3Rs — 90s NBA (@NBA90s) March 4, 2021

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir O’Neal Touches $1.1 Million in NIL Valuation Ahead of NCAA Debut