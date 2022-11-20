Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir O’Neal Touches $1.1 Million in NIL Valuation Ahead of NCAA Debut 

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s younger son is all set to make his NCAA debut and he might even rake in millions in the process. A change in rules and a super high NIL valuation are all working in young Shaqir’s favor.

The O’Neal genetics are real, after Shareef O’Neal’s trials and tribulations in the NCAA and NBA Summer League, it looks as though it is his younger brother’s turn.

Shaqir is a 6’7″ forward whose skillset is like any prototype point-forward of the modern game. And while his numbers are not eye-popping, the name is valuable.

Shaqir O’Neal is valued at $1.1 million and that puts him in 2nd among college basketball players

Shaqir is by no stretch of the imagination the best player in college basketball. But he has something the others don’t, name. His last name is worth its weight in gold and if he shows the right attitude, he might even make an NBA rotation as a bench player.

And what’s more, his NIL valuation is simply astonishing. He is valued at $1.1 million, the second highest among active college players. Ahead of him sits Hansel Emmanuel, the one-handed legend of youth basketball.

The current top 3 men’s college basketball players with the largest NIL valuations 🏀 1️⃣ Hansel Emmanuel

2️⃣ Shaqir O’Neal

3️⃣ Armando Bacot (via @On3sports) pic.twitter.com/tcly6YOawF — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) November 6, 2022

And there is no indication as to a slowdown in the valuation and with an NCAA debut looming, he is set to make even more.

Following Shaquille O’Neal’s footsteps, young Shaqir is set to make millions.

Playing for the Texas Southern Tigers this year, he is set to make his NCAA debut and make millions. The Southern Tigers were ranked 16th last year and you would think the NCAA would be wise to capitalize on the O’Neal name.

As Shaqir looks to improve his game, we could see a scintillating debut. College basketball allows players to develop. Given his dad’s own journey through LSU, young Shaqir could be following the same path.

How far do you think Shaqir will make it? Will he make millions and play in the NBA? Or will his career fizzle out before he ever reaches the league?

