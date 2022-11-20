HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir O’Neal Touches $1.1 Million in NIL Valuation Ahead of NCAA Debut 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 20, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shaqir O'Neal Touches $1.1 Million in NIL Valuation Ahead of NCAA Debut 

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s younger son is all set to make his NCAA debut and he might even rake in millions in the process. A change in rules and a super high NIL valuation are all working in young Shaqir’s favor.

The O’Neal genetics are real, after Shareef O’Neal’s trials and tribulations in the NCAA and NBA Summer League, it looks as though it is his younger brother’s turn.

Shaqir is a 6’7″ forward whose skillset is like any prototype point-forward of the modern game. And while his numbers are not eye-popping, the name is valuable.

Also read: “If You’re Lazy, I Don’t Wanna Talk or Deal with You”: 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant Once Revealed How he Feared Feeling Dumb

Shaqir O’Neal is valued at $1.1 million and that puts him in 2nd among college basketball players

Shaqir is by no stretch of the imagination the best player in college basketball. But he has something the others don’t, name. His last name is worth its weight in gold and if he shows the right attitude, he might even make an NBA rotation as a bench player.

And what’s more, his NIL valuation is simply astonishing. He is valued at $1.1 million, the second highest among active college players. Ahead of him sits Hansel Emmanuel, the one-handed legend of youth basketball.

And there is no indication as to a slowdown in the valuation and with an NCAA debut looming, he is set to make even more.

Also read: “Must be Missing Those Paychecks”: NBA Twitter’s Polarizing Reactions to Kyrie Irving’s Apology Video

Following Shaquille O’Neal’s footsteps, young Shaqir is set to make millions.

Playing for the Texas Southern Tigers this year, he is set to make his NCAA debut and make millions. The Southern Tigers were ranked 16th last year and you would think the NCAA would be wise to capitalize on the O’Neal name.

As Shaqir looks to improve his game, we could see a scintillating debut. College basketball allows players to develop. Given his dad’s own journey through LSU, young Shaqir could be following the same path.

How far do you think Shaqir will make it? Will he make millions and play in the NBA? Or will his career fizzle out before he ever reaches the league?

Also read: “You’re Lucky I wasn’t Guarding you Tonight”: Tyrese Haliburton Recalls Patrick Beverley Talking Smack to him 

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam