“Charles Barkley Showed Up Looking Like A Math Teacher”: Ernie and Kenny Hilariously Roasted Chuck For His Peculiar Dressing Sense

Nov 25, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Former player Charles Barkley greets fans before the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley retiring from the NBA in 2000 and immediately heading into the media side of things was perhaps one of the greatest decisions taken by an athlete post-retirement. For 22 years, the former Phoenix Suns superstar has consistently been one of the funniest voices in North American sports.

Chuck does a whole lot of the heavy lifting but the ‘Inside the NBA’ show wouldn’t be complete without a quippy moderator and an instigator. That’s where Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith come in, respectively.

Of course, Shaquille O’Neal coming on board following his 2011 was the icing on top of the cake as his chemistry alongside Barkley on the show was as electric as could be. Though, many forget just how good the TNT squad was even before Shaq had arrived on set.

Charles Barkley gets roasted for wearing a half-sleeve shirt on NBAonTNT

As expected, Charles Barkley was up to something truly diabolical while on air and Kenny sniffed it out almost immediately. In this particular segment of ‘Ask Charles’, the former Rockets champion hilariously forces Chuck to take his jacket off to reveal that he was wearing a short sleeve shirt underneath.

The cast would then proceed to call out on looking like math or social studies teacher. He wouldn’t back down however as he would go on to admit that this isn’t the only short sleeve button-down he’s got as he’s got 5 more in 5 different colors.

At this point, does it even matter what Chuck wears to work? The man dressed down for a nationally televised segment and instead of catching flack for it, we love him for it.

Charles Barkley signed a $200 million contract with Turner Sports

Charles Barkley has long said that he wanted to retire at the age of 60 as he didn’t want to work his whole life. Well, 60 is fast-approaching and instead of sticking by his word, he signed a massive contract with Turner Sports.

He did have some flirtations with LIV Golf but those would fall through. So, this past summer, he would sign a contract worth anywhere between $100 and 200 million to return to TNT for another decade along with the rest of the 3 guys.

