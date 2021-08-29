"Healthy James Harden...it’s scary, SCARY HOURS": Nets' superstar puts the league on notice, and gives fans another reason to be excited for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season

Nets’ superstar James Harden puts the league on notice, claims the version of him we would see in the 2021-22 season would be scary

The Brooklyn Nets, when they were assembled, looks like one of the most dominant teams to ever exist on paper. In the era where the Kevin Durant Warriors are still fresh in people’s minds, there were NBA pundits that claimed the current day Nets are even better. However, we never got to see the Nets achieve their potential.

In the entire 2020-21 season, there were only 8 games where the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden shared the court. Even in the playoffs, the Nets only had their Big 3 just for the first round. In the second round, James Harden was suffering from a hamstring injury. Kyrie Irving went out in Game 4 due to an ankle injury, and never returned. Kevin Durant forced the series to 7 games but ultimately fell short to the eventual NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

James Harden puts the league on notice, claims healthy Harden means scary hours

Even though James Harden made his return in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, he was just a shell of himself. Harden was playing the perfect decoy for Durant, but the Bucks saw through that. Harden averaged 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8 assists per game in his three games against the Bucks. While his presence on the floor did help KD and the Nets, Harden’s production was well below his average.

Recently a reporter got hold of James Harden and asked what can be expected in the coming season. Harden replied and said, “Healthy James Harden…it’s scary, SCARY HOURS”

A healthy James Harden is a major boost for the Nets. If the Big 3 of the Nets manage to stay healthy, nothing is stopping them from getting an easy ticket to the NBA Finals. How their season goes is yet to be seen, but the expectations are high.