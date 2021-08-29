“Stephen Curry is like The Accountant”: Andre Iguodala compares the Warriors’ star to Ben Affleck while listing impossible stuff he can do

Throwback to when Warriors’ veteran Andre Iguodala compared Stephen Curry to Ben Affleck in the movie ‘The Accountant’ and explained why

It is no secret that the Golden State Warriors is a group of closely-knit players. I mean, it would be very hard to make it to five straight finals, if you don’t get along with your fellow teammates. The Warriors core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson got another familiar face back in the Bay. The Warriors managed to sign Andre Iguodala on a minimum deal, and further strengthen their veteran presence.

It is also no secret that Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry are close friends. Andre has time and again spoken about Steph and how he’s the reason the veteran is still playing. Iguodala has also spoken up for Curry time and again, talking about the lack of foul calls the 2x MVP receives. In another such interview, Andre talks about what makes Steph so great.

“Stephen Curry has impeccable hand-eye coordination”: Andre Iguodala

When Andre Iguodala was on HOT 97 FM, he talked about a lot of topics, and obviously, Steph was one of them. Praising Curry, Andre said,

“Steph’s got something else. Anybody seen ‘The Accountant?’ Steph’s like that. He’s good at everything. Hand-eye coordination. He probably could shoot somebody from 1,000 feet away. “I’ve seen him throw darts. I’ve seen him bowl like 250. Ping-pong. Golf, he could play pro in real life. He can throw a fastball 80 miles per hour, right down the middle.

Just like Ben Affleck’s character in the movie, Stephen Curry is pretty much freakishly good at all he does. His hand-eye coordination is uncanny. One can gather that from watching Steph and his pre-game warmups but hearing all of this from a teammate, it just feels surreal.

If anyone in the league has to be a sniper, who has to take a shot from 1000 feet away, we all know who to call upon.