“LeBron James playing is a work of ART”: Kendrick Perkins is all praise for the Lakers’ superstar as a video of him dominating the Knicks without shooting the ball resurfaces

ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins is in awe as a video of LeBron James dominating in the 4th quarter, while shooting only once, resurfaces

In basketball, floor spacing is referred to as the amount of open space created by offensive players in the halfcourt. Floor spacing is an important concept for any team. However, sometimes, some players have such gravity, they pull multiple defenders to themselves, leaving their teammates open on the floor.

Bad floor spacing can make it hard for players to get quality shots up. One of the worst floor spacing in NBA History was witnessed on the 2020-21 Warriors. Stephen Curry was basically double or triple-teamed on every possession. However, drawing so much attention to one player often leaves others on the team open. LeBron James used this fact, and has exploited the defenses on several occasions. One such prime example is how he dismantled the Knicks’ defense back in 2017.

Kendrick Perkins praises LeBron James for collapsing the Knicks’ defense

After Kyrie Irving’s departure from the Cavaliers in 2017, they were left without a true point guard. LeBron James took on the role of being the floor general and was pretty good at the same as well.

A video of LeBron James tormenting the Knicks’ defense, without even attempting shots, recently resurfaced on Twitter. It was the Cavs-Knicks matchup at the MSG, back in November 2017. The Knicks were up 15 to begin the 4th quarter. However, LeBron had different plans. The highlights show how LeBron collapsed the Knicks’ defense possession after possession. Even though LBJ didn’t attempt a shot himself, he spearheaded the comeback. To top it off, he scored a step-back three over Kristaps Porzingis to establish the lead.

Kendrick Perkins shared the video and captioned it as “It’s called ART! Carry on…”

Cavs’ LeBron was a whole different beast, and this clip is just one of the numerous sensational performances he had.