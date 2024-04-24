Handed a Loss by Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon, Former Mavericks Forward ‘Rejects’ Travis Kelce as Future Teammate

Golf has been the go-to sport for several basketball players to have a good time off the court, and also connect with A-listers from other fields. While most athletes adopt the greens once they bid farewell to the hardwood, players like Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have successfully managed both worlds simultaneously. On a recent episode of the Run It Back show, former NBA star Chandler Parsons revealed some intriguing details about a golf tournament he recently participated in. In the tournament, he paired with another retired NBA star Blake Griffin, and apparently, things went so well that now he is willing to ditch his previous partner, Travis Kelce, for Griffin.

Parsons told co-hosts Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania that the format of this year’s tournament was not as serious as the previous editions. Players were not paired up with a pro, which afforded them more freedom to have fun. Parsons’ teammate in the tournament was the newly retired Blake Griffin. The former Dallas Mavericks star revealed that he had a blast with Griffin and the duo even won the tournament.

On the other hand, when he was teamed up with Travis Kelce last year, Parsons had lost the title to Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon. Considering how well this season went, Parsons now wants to go with Griffin again next year, which he knows for sure that he’ll be invited back.

The 35-year-old said, “I played with Travis the year before and lost in the finals to JT [Justin Timberlake] and [Jimmy] Fallon, so now if Travis comes back, this ship has sailed, I got Blake now.” Parsons also thanked Timberlake for arranging everything, according to the needs of the players.

Chandler Parsons tried to prank Travis Kelce

Even though Parsons now wants to get rid of his old golf buddy, they’ve shared some hilarious moments on and off the greens. Earlier this year, the two were on a golf course and Kelce was laser focused on his game. In an attempt to shake him off his game, Parsons came up with the idea of blasting Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift’s music in front of him. The former NBA star played her song ‘Bad Blood’ in hopes that it would distract the NFL star.

To his surprise, Kelce remained unfazed and closed it with a perfect swing and celebrated by using his iron as an air guitar.

Kelce and Parsons are very close buddies, who have gotten even closer with these golf games. During one of his visits to Parsons’ home, Kelce met with his newborn and also signed Chrome Evan Parsons’ cranial helmet.