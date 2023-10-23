“Hell Motherf***ing Yes”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Yells Out’ In Favor Of 7x Champion Being Inducted Into The Basketball Hall of Fame

Shaquille O’Neal has become quite the social media influencer. Using Instagram as his platform, Shaq has shared a ton of content with his 32,600,000 followers over the last few years. More often than not, the content is basketball-related, and his most recent post had to do with a former teammate of his. Sharing a collage of Robert Horry, the Big Diesel let everyone know that he believes Big Shot Rob should be in the Hall of Fame. Shaq played with Horry on the Los Angeles Lakers from 1997 to 2003. At that time, Horry played an integral part in the Lakers’ famous three-peat run. He was an exceptional player, and while his stats do not reflect his superstar status, his trophy cabinet does.

Shaquille O’Neal believes seven-time champion Robert Horry deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Robert Horry has found much success as a role player in his 16-year career. Playing for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs, Horry won seven NBA championships. As such, when the question was asked about whether or not he should be a Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal gave an emphatic “yes”. A “Hell motherf***ing yes” to be exact.

Over the course of his career, Horry averaged a measly seven points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. However, as mentioned earlier, it wasn’t his stats that made him great. Putting his championship rings aside as well, it is actually his nickname that hints at his greatness. Big Shot Rob was referred to as such, because of his clutch gene.

Horry was known for his clutch last-minute winners. His most important shot came in the 2002 Western Conference Finals when he hit a buzzer-beater winner against the Sacramento Kings. With all that in mind, it’s hard not to agree with Shaq. Horry does deserve a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“The answer is Hell motherf***ing YES. And, yes I’m yelling!”

But, this isn’t the first time the Big Aristotle has advocated for Horry to be inducted into the Hall. Around the same time last year, Shaq first made his case. He suggested that he wouldn’t have won two out of his three championships in LA if it wasn’t for Horry. Big praise from one of the biggest legends of the game. Perhaps Horry should be inducted sometime soon.

Robert Horry believes he is a Hall of Fame caliber player

It would seem as though Robert Horry agrees with Shaquille O’Neal. Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Horry suggested that he is “iffy” about whether or not he is a Hall of Fame player. But, after assessing his contributions to the game, Horry has admitted he finds it hard to believe he is not a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

He cited his consistency as a player, his lack of injuries, his underrated defensive ability, his clutchness, and of course his plethora of championships as adequate reasoning. And, to be fair to him, he is right on the money.

Too often, people look at stats when assessing a player’s Hall of Fame worthiness, but Horry has done so much for the game and has been integral to every team he has been on. Admittedly, he is a Hall of Fame player, through and through.