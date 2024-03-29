“Damian Lillard is in His Top Ten”: Reggie Miller’s Hot Take Leaves Emmy Winning Comedian Stunned

NBA veteran Reggie Miller recently shook the hoop community with his hot take on Damian Lillard. Miller said that he would put Lillard on his top 10 list. Since he didn’t specify the nature of his list, many assumed that he was giving a top 10 spot to Lillard on the all-time greatest players list. During a recent appearance on the Run It Back show, comedian Ian Karmel reacted to Miller’s take and gave his opinion on Lillard’s position in the league.

Advertisement

Karmel said that Dame definitely deserves a spot on the top 10 list, but the list needs to be filtered out as he is not a top 10 all-time player. As a fan of the Portland Trail Blazers, Karmel said that he would rank Dame in his top three players of all time for the franchise.

Miller’s take even surprised Lou Williams as he dubbed it to be a “hot take” and not something that most hoop fans would say. Karmel also talked about Lillard’s inclusion in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

Advertisement

He said, “We were all pretty stoked he made top 75 all time, and I thought that was like a generous and lovely thing to say about him.”

As for the top 10 list, Karmel said that he would rank Lillard in the top 10 list of guys from Oakland, but the all-time list seems to be a stretch. The other two hosts on the show also agreed that Miller’s list needs to be refined a little bit, but regardless, Lillard is a great player who could possibly end up being on the top 10 list of most people.

Damian Lillard’s inclusion in 75th Anniversary Team

When the NBA released the list for the 75th Anniversary Team, it caused quite an uproar in the hoop community. Several players who couldn’t make the list were furious and others were mad about some individuals making the final cut. Lillard’s inclusion on the team was something that didn’t sit right with a few people. However, the eight-time All-Star showed his gratitude for being selected.

Advertisement

He said that he understands there have been a lot of great players in the history of the league and for selectors to deem him eligible to be a part of the historic event is a humbling experience for him. But that was just his opinion, 7x NBA Champion, Robert Horry on the other hand was furious that Lillard was chosen to be a part of that team.

Horry had a problem with Lillard and Anthony Davis making the cut. He said, “They just ain’t got enough years yet,” and therefore they should not have been selected.