“Closer to the Moon or L.A?”: Charles Barkley Ridicules Shaquille O’Neal for Alleged $4000 Tip

Shaquille O’Neal is widely considered to be one of the nicest celebrities in the world. The man is nice, respectful, and even generous.

Just ask the waitress whose rent he paid by tipping her $4000. A benevolent act to say the least.

However, it is one that Shaq’s Inside the NBA cast mate, Charles Barkley has a hard time believing. Why? Because according to him the big fella is too stupid.

Charles Barkley had a hard time believing that Shaquille O’Neal tipped a waitress $4000

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Shaquille O’Neal once revealed that he tipped a waitress $4000 for the good service. The gesture was greatly appreciated and helped pay for the lady’s rent.

However, some do not believe it happened. Like Charles Barkley, who explained to Jimmy Kimmel why it makes no sense. Simply because this is the man who thought the moon is closer than Los Angeles.

“Hell No! He doesn’t tip like that! I mean you’re talking about the same guy…we were doing a tribute to John Glenn when he passed away and he says, “I wonder if we’re closer to the moon or LA!”, and we are like, “What do you mean?”, and he goes, “When you walk outside you can see the moon but you can’t see LA! So we’ve got to be closer to the moon!”….this is the guy I work with!”

Sir Charles explains that Shaq is too dumb to consciously give out such big tips. After all, the man can’t tell the difference between 384,400 km and 3110 km.

Whether Charles believes it or not, Shaq is a very generous individual

Chuck may think Shaq is too stupid to tip $4000, but there can be no denying that Shaq is a generous guy. The man has done a lot for people, communities, and charities alike.

6-year-old Zion was upset while shopping with his parents. Then, he saw a “giant man” standing over him. It was Shaquille O’ Neal, who gave him words of wisdom about listening to his parents – then bought him a gift 😊 https://t.co/Mmnh42lRwh pic.twitter.com/ko19Zj1gCl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2022

It is obvious that Charles just joking about Shaq. But the big man’s generosity needs to be appreciated.

