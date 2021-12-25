“LaMelo Ball really pointed at the half-court line and knocked down the shot!”: When the Hornets ROY went viral on social media for hitting a half-court shot as a 15-year-old

As a 15-year-old Sophomore, then-Chino Hills guard LaMelo Ball went viral on social media for pointing the half-court line and connecting the long-distanced shot.

In only his first two seasons at the NBA, LaMelo Ball has proven to be one of the most entertaining and best young talents in the league. The Charlotte Hornets youngster was has been on a tear as soon as he set foot on the NBA hardwood. Due to his captivating style of play, Ball has made himself a must-watch for every basketball enthusiast.

Despite having one of the most untraditional routes to the league, Melo has clearly superseded all the surreal expectations set for him. Melo even bagged the Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds while leading the Hornets to play the newly added play-in tournament. And in his 2nd campaign, has improved his stats to 19.8 points, 8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

However, long before the 6-foot-6 guard even set foot in the NBA hardwood, he was already a common household name. Playing alongside his brothers- Lonzo and LiAngelo, at the Chino Hills High School together, LaMelo was easily one of the most famous high-school athletes in the nation. And why not?

He had reclassified a year up to play with his brothers. He was in the starting line-up of the squad which went 35-0 while winning the CIF Open Division state championship as a freshman. Had a 92-point outburst in a single game. Oh, and he also went viral on social media for knocking down a half-court shot after pointing at the half-court line!

When LaMelo Ball pointed to the half court line and then pulled up in the middle of a game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2x4tCRX0Rl — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) November 19, 2020

Stephen Curry praised the then-15-year-old LaMelo Ball for his half-court shot

As soon as LaMelo hit that shot, he blew up on social media. NBA players took notice of Melo. Stephen Curry was one of the superstars who saw his viral shot. When asked about the same, the Warriors MVP said:

“That was some confidence right there. The fact that he made it. I wonder if he’s done it before and missed it. It’s the highlight-driven generation, so that right there was pretty unbelievable, though. For him to call his shot like Babe Ruth and knock it down and act like nothing happened. So shoutout to him.”

Calling LaMelo cocky for this move or not, it truly is impressive and marvelous to see. It’s only about time the 20-year-old starts pulling up all these shots during the course of an actual game.