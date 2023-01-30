“Redd Foxx, Princess Diana and A Great Ruler of Africa”: Shaquille O’Neal Chooses Three Eccentric Names for a Dream Dinner

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t think as you or I do. He is far too spectacular for that. The 7-footer is a multi-millionaire, an angel investor, an NBA legend, an actor, an anchor, and much more.

The sheer array of careers that Shaq has taken up leaves us dumbfounded sometimes. And it is this wealth of life experience that has helped him meet people from all walks of life.

By that, we mean regular folk as well as the famous kind. So, when Anas Bukhash, a resident of UAE got him on his talk show and asked him the most eccentric question, Shaq, gave a very interesting answer.

Shaquille O’Neal’s three dinner guests are an eclectic bunch

In Anas Bukhash’s show AB Talks, O’Neal is asked, “if you could have dinner with three people, dead or alive, who would they be?“.

Shaquille’s answer is just what you expect. He names Redd Fox, a comedian, Princess Diana and takes a long pause before he names his third guest.

After a little deliberation, he talks about how he would choose, a “great ruler of Africa, anyone”, he says. We are quite stunned by Shaq’s list and the reason he chose these people is that they were interesting and he hadn’t met them.

Anas adds that Nelson Mandela was a great ruler, to which O’Neal replies that he has met him.

Shaq and his bizarre life

Shaq’s crazy life has taken him to all kinds of places. Plus his career, or shall we say many careers have allowed him to be in the company of celebrities.

This is the reason why he chose such an eclectic set of people. From stars in the NBA to global leaders such as Nelson Mandela, O’Neal has met them all.

