“I’ve Actually Talked To Tom Brady Personally About This”: Steph Curry Reveals His Fitness Regime Is Heavily Inspired From Bucs QB’s Famous TB 12 Method

Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA, but even he had something to learn from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Curry is 33 years old now, and he’s about to enter his 13th year in the league. For many, that represents a respectable amount of time, and it may even be time for Curry to start thinking about retirement.

However, that’s not at all where the Warriors superstar is at. He’s coming off a career best year, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down any time soon.

Yes, that’s right, Curry had his career best year this season, playing even better than he did during his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16.

Steph Curry’s MVP Seasons vs this Season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8BtUdq2CbW — Depressed Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) July 15, 2021

Part of the reason Curry’s been able to play so well late into his career is because he’s been picking up some tricks from the master of aging himself.

Also Read: “I Know That I Would Have Been A Better Player In Football Than I Was In Basketball”: Allen Iverson Claims He Could Have Dominated The NFL Better Than He Did The NBA To Shannon Sharpe

Steph Curry Has Had Conversations With Tom Brady About Staying Fit As He Grows Older

Tom Brady has defied all concepts of time and aging as he’s entering his 22nd NFL season at the age of 44. The reason Brady is still playing at such an old age and why teams would still want him is because he’s still playing at an incredibly high level.

He took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that hadn’t made tha playoffs since 2007, straight to the top by winning the Super Bowl and taking home the Super Bowl MVP award to boot. He passed for the second most touchdowns in a single season in his career, and he’s definitely far from done.

Curry said that speaking with Brady has definitely helped him play better late into his career. “Absolutely,” Curry said as he spoke to NBC Bay Area this past week. “I’ve actually talked to him, personally, about this. He’s at the point now where he can look back and talk about that with some authority and experience.

Brady might have one particular cheat to his whole ‘defeating father time’ battle. It started when Brady decided to start taking things two seasons as a time instead of just one. Most people tend to focus on the upcoming season, but for someone who was getting up there in years, focusing on two years meant that there was motivation to play better for longer.

This was something Steph Curry acknowledged too. “But even he said, in the moment, when he was in his early-30s, mid-30s, late-30s, it was always, ‘I think I’ve still got two more years in me. Stay. Do everything I can to sustain yourself and stay physically and mentally sharp.’ And then you look up and you’re saying that again, saying it the next two years. And you’re saying it again.”

Curry is definitely far away from retiring and picking up on Brady’s ways could help him a lot. Brady still has no clue when he’ll retire as according to him, it’s all up to his play.

Tom Brady on retirement: “If I can’t . . . if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.” pic.twitter.com/PclHHGuT69 — GOAT (@7RingsTommy) August 23, 2021

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Twitter Like Button: How social media giants paid tribute to the Lakers legend on Mamba Day 2020 by replacing their like button with a black mamba