mobile app bar

“Help Prepare Them for Paris”: Caitlin Clark Talks About Team USA After 117–109 Team WNBA Win

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Help Prepare Them for Paris”: Caitlin Clark Talks About Team USA After 117–109 Team WNBA Win

Credits: Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA Women’s Basketball faced a major setback ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. During a recent exhibition game, the star-studded roster lost 109-117 to the WNBA All-Stars. While this defeat raised questions about the national team’s readiness, Caitlin Clark voiced a contradictory perspective in the press conference to ease the tension.

The 22-year-old discussed how the impressive standards around the WNBA turned the outcome in her team’s favor. In the process, she downplayed the concerns around the national team by referencing past events. Clark subsequently backed Team USA for success in Paris, stating,

“I think four years prior I am pretty sure Team WNBA beat Team USA. They were perfectly fine in the Olympics. If anything it shows how good this league is… How you have to show up and prepare every single night… From my standpoint, this is a great opportunity to help prepare them for Paris and I’m gonna be supporting them and cheering them… They’re gonna be just fine. They’re gonna win gold and dominate”.

Caitlin Clark’s words aptly portrayed one aspect of the situation. For instance, before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the then-WNBA All-Stars defeated the then-Team USA 93-85. Yet, the 5-on-5 team remained undefeated throughout the tournament to secure its 7th consecutive gold medal in this category.

On top of this, the current national team roster has been preparing for the big stage for years. They undoubtedly understand the stake better than anyone around them. Additionally, each of the 12 members has been a leading name in the league for the past few years, justifying Clark’s confidence in their abilities.

That said, the recent defeat was a wake-up call for Team USA. It’s time to learn from it, stay united, and prepare for a successful run at the Olympics. After all, the nation is counting on them to repeat their past successes.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these