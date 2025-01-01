“He’s a Hooper”: Anthony Davis Praises Austin Reaves’ Performance in New Role After D’Angelo Russell Trade

Going into last night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers, much of the anticipation centered around two things: how would LeBron James play in his first game since celebrating his 40th birthday, and what would new Lakers acquisitions Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton look like in purple and gold?

The Cavs won a hard-fought contest 122-110, proving that they and their NBA-best 29-4 record should be the top story every time they step on the court. From the Lakers’ perspective, though, the top story wasn’t LeBron, who had what is, for him at least, a mediocre line of 23 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Nor was it Finney-Smith and Milton, who combined for just eight points in 30 minutes on the court. Instead, it was Austin Reaves, who looks ready to reach a new level now that D’Angelo Russell is no longer in town.

Reaves was L.A.’s best player, and he just missed a triple-double with 35 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists while taking over as the team’s primary ball-handler. Even Anthony Davis, who’s currently enjoying the best season of his career, was impressed by what his teammate was able to do.

Davis on Reaves: “What’d he have, 36 tonight? 35? I mean, s—, he looked good to me. He’s a hooper.”

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 1, 2025

Russell has mostly been coming off the bench for the Lakers since early November, but he’s still shared playmaking duties with Reaves and LeBron. Lakers fans have worried that with DLo gone, it might put too much on LeBron’s plate, but it looks like Reaves is ready to step up instead.

Austin Reaves looks ready to become the final piece of the Lakers’ Big 3

Reaves has been cooking the last three games, with averages of 29 points, 12 assists, and just over eight rebounds. After the game, he spoke about his increased responsibilities with Russell now in Brooklyn.

“Just like I always say, play the game the right way. And just do what the game calls for. If it’s scoring, score. If it’s not, make plays. But at the end of the day, just get us organized. Get us into stuff that we need to get in.”

Austin Reaves (35 pts, 10 ast, 9 reb) discussed his performance against the Cavs, adjusting to an increased role with DLo gone and his impressions of the new additions to the team. pic.twitter.com/oUfGZ2YNls — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 1, 2025

Reaves seems to have a good handle on what’s going to be expected of him, and Lakers fans should be encouraged by him saying that he’ll “do what the game calls for.” He also stressed that this is his fourth year in the league, so he’s still learning new things every day.

Moral victories aren’t going to get the Lakers where they want to be, but seeing Reaves play so well and the team put up such a good fight against the best team in the NBA shows that once Finney-Smith and Milton get acclimated, the Lakers are going to be a team to be reckoned with.