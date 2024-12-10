“He’s Not Even Going to Be Great Every Night”: Doc Rivers Puts Damian Lillard’s Nightly Impact into Perspective

Damian Lillard was once a superstar on a nightly basis while leading the Portland Trail Blazers, but it has become clear that the 34-year-old is more in the passenger’s seat playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. For both the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA, it may be time to start tempering expectations for the eight-time All-Star.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers appears to think that the aging star’s dependability is waning. The veteran coach clarified recently that Lillard won’t be lighting up the scoreboard every game as he did in his prime. Instead, Rivers emphasized that Dame would continue to play a massive role in the Bucks’ success, even if he isn’t dominating each contest.

“He’s not going to have 40 every night, he’s not even going to be great every night. No one is, but he really helped us win,” Rivers stated after Milwaukee’s victory on Sunday.

The statement from Rivers came in the context of the Bucks’ narrow victory over the mediocre Brooklyn Nets. In a performance that was a far cry from his ‘Dame-Time’ dominance, Lillard only shot the ball seven times – all from the three-point range – knocking down just two of them. His final score was boosted by nine free throw makes, but Dame still finished with just 15 points.

Lillard’s 11-assist outing was the lone positive outlier of his night. Milwaukee’s success and Dame’s assist numbers seem to be directly correlated, as the team is a perfect 6-0 when the future Hall of Fame point guard dishes out 10 or more dimes. His solid passing numbers were nearly cancelled out by a ghastly seven turnovers, but the Bucks proved capable of securing a victory even during one of Dame’s off nights.

So far this season, the Bucks have moved as their two stars have. When they produce a strong showing, more often than not, Milwaukee comes out on top. After a miserable start to the campaign, the Bucks have been able to flip the script and settle in as a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks’ slowly improving health, highlighted by the return of Khris Middleton, has obviously been a boon for the team. But the leadership and budding chemistry between Lillard and Giannis has been the headline of their recent surge.

Milwaukee closed out November on a six-game winning streak, taking eight of nine to leap over .500 before December kicked off. This stretch was highlighted by a string of solid performances from Lillard, who posted five-straight games of 25 or more points. Before Sunday’s scoring dud, Dame hadn’t notched under 20 points since November 18.

At this point in his career, Lillard’s lone priority is winning, and it’s clear the aging star is still helping the Bucks do just that.