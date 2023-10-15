“He’s Shockingly Very Athletic”: 6ft 3″ Kyrie Irving Had 3x Champ Shook Over The Mavericks Guard’s ‘Deep Bag’

Standing at 6ft 3″, Kyrie Irving is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players in NBA history. Known for his incredible ball-handling and ability to finish at the rim, Kyrie has impressed many. However, is that really all that makes him a special player?

Well, according to Philadelphia 76ers player, Danny Green, there is more to the Dallas Mavericks guard than meets the eye. Appearing on the Run Your Race podcast, Green spoke about a variety of topics, from his time in college to working with Hall of Famers in the NBA. Additionally, he also gave props to some of the league’s superstars. Praising the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Rose, LeBron James, and more, Green broke down what makes each of them special. And, when it came to Ky, he marveled over him and particularly highlighted his “shockingly” great athleticism.

Danny Green was shocked by the surprising athleticism of Dallas Mavericks star, Kyrie Irving

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers guard, Danny Green gave Kyrie Irving his flowers on the Run Your Race podcast. Speaking to former Dallas Mavericks player, Theo Pinson, Green fawned over Ky’s incredible skill set. He praised Irving for being a magician with the ball and explained how taken aback he is by some of the things he does on the court.

However, the thing about Kyrie’s game that caught him most off guard was how athletic he is as a player. In particular, he pointed out that while he may not be a dunker, his hang time is nothing short of exceptional. Delving deeper into the 2016 NBA Champion’s bag, he complimented Ky on his speed, physique, and strength. But, most importantly, he marveled over how someone shorter than him was capable of rising above him and finishing the shot. A special player in his eyes.

“What makes Ky [Kyrie Irving] so hard to guard is that he is shockingly very athletic. People don’t understand that about him. Like, he may not be dunking the ball but he is finishing. His hang time, his speed, his stop-go, stop-on-a-dime. But, the way he’s able to use his body, his strength. The way he’s able to jump. He’s shorter than me, but he’s still going to rise high enough where I can’t get to him. He’s going to finish or hang long enough to where, “I’m gonna get this shot off!”. So, he’s a special kid man.”

Pinson, who played with the Mavs last season, also echoed this sentiment. He did not get the chance to play with Kyrie for long, but even he had to bow down to Uncle Drew’s greatness. Specifically, he agreed with Green’s assessment of Ky’s athleticism.

To be fair to both Green and Pinson, they hit the nail on the head. Kyrie is undoubtedly an offensive juggernaut. The eight-time All-Star has an incredible offensive skill set. Not only does he have incredible handles, but he is capable of finishing at the rim, hitting a mid-range jumper, and dropping three-pointers from deep. A true nightmare for any opposing defense.

Even Damian Lillard praised Kyrie claiming he has the most beautiful game ever

Danny Green isn’t the only person who is appreciative of Kyrie Irving and his game. Irving’s fellow superstar point guard, Damian Lillard also had high praise for him. Appearing on It Is What It Is, Dame revealed that Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie are the three best guards he has played against.

However, it didn’t end there. He went one step further and complimented Kyrie for his incredible game. What’s more, he labeled it the most beautiful game in the NBA.

At the end of the day, there is no disagreeing with either Danny Green, Damian Lillard, or Theo Pinson. Kyrie is an incredibly talented player, and while he may have his flaws, it takes nothing away from his greatness on the court.