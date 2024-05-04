NFL Analyst Likens the Chiefs Three-Peat Pursuit With Indiana Jones Escape: “Safe Bet Every Year”

The Kansas City Chiefs have a shot at making history this season if they win the Super Bowl. A victory for Patrick Mahomes & Co. in the Big Game would mark their three-peat, a first in NFL history. They defended their title in 2023; perhaps they will do it again this year, especially with sportscaster Mike Florio expressing his utmost faith in the team’s ability to pull it off.

Unlike most title-winning dynasties, the Chiefs aren’t the most dominant brutes. They are a team that goes through a roller coaster of highs and lows—every year. What sets them apart from their peers is their consistency and unwavering spirit. When you think of it, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory paths mirror the underdog, punching above the weight themes of many Hollywood movies. NFL analyst Mike Florio, in his recent appearance on Pro Football Talk, said the same.

As per Florio, the Chiefs’ dynasty has been built akin to an Indiana Jones story, with ups and downs so deep. Yet they manage to keep calm and rise through the abyss. An example of this was seen when the Chiefs were battered by rival Raiders on Christmas Day. Many gave up on the Chiefs after that matchup. But after a shocker, they pulled up their socks, beat the Bengals, and eventually won the AFC West title.

“What I love about this Chiefs’ Dynasty; it’s not like they’re showing up and kicking the crap out of everybody, it’s an Indiana Jones escape every year for them,” Florio remarked. “They have to find a way to slip through the cracks and get there and they failed a couple of times.”

Setbacks build character. It is this character growth that separates them from brute forces that falter after one loss. This is why Florio argued that the Chiefs are a safe bet for the three-peat this year, thanks to their character-building arc in the previous two years.

“I’ve seen enough to know I was saying that last year until somebody proves otherwise the Chiefs are the safe bet every year.”

There couldn’t have been a more apt and beautiful metaphor to express the Chiefs’ magical run so far. What made Indiana Jones’ character so affable was his humility. The Chiefs have that too. However, some recent instances cast some doubts over that claim.

Are Patrick Mahomes & Co. Getting Cocky About Their Three-Peat Prospects?

Following Florio’s Indiana Jones reference, co-host of Pro Football Talk Myles Simmons shed light on how the Chiefs camp is optimistic about defending their title for the second time. Patrick Mahomes’ recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE is a fine example of that.

“Next year in New Orleans, we’re gonna do it again,” Mahomes said to Logan Paul, as per CBS Sports. “I’m putting it on the table. We’re gonna do it again. I’m telling you now.”

This statement, albeit dripped with confidence, also had a hint of arrogance. Many felt this from the tone, including Mike Florio. Hence, the analyst expressed caution and pointed out the cockiness. However, even Florio couldn’t delve much because the cockiness is backed by results. Hence, Mike ended his insight by saying he still wouldn’t bet against the Chiefs, regardless of their attitude.

“But it’s different to express that wishful we want to win three in a row and say we are going to run that play again in the Super Bowl,” Florio said. “That’s far more specific. That’s far more specific than just getting caught up in the moment and saying we’re going to do it again. I just think this one is more specific and very, very particular. That’s it. Look, but regardless, are you going to bet against him? Are you going to bet against them? I’m not!”

Nevertheless, it can be said with certainty that the Chiefs are in a good place for the three-peat, especially because they bolstered their receiving room. The confidence is also sky-high in the camp, and the Chiefs faithful are reveling in it. Therefore, any opponent looking to snatch the Big One will have to be prepared for the fight of the decade.