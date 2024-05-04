F1 Expert Believes the Possibility of Adrian Newey Taking Time off From F1 Is 3/10

Soon after the bombshell Adrian Newey announcement, the entire F1 world started predicting where he would go next. However, his manager and friend, Eddie Jordan highlighted a different perspective. He cited the scenario where the Brit does not join a different F1 team and retires after serving his notice period till the first quarter of 2025. However, discussing this on the Nailing the Apex podcast, F1 expert Tim Hauraney gave this possibility a rating of 3 out of 10.

Hauraney added, “I just can’t see it, Adam. I really can’t. He’s such a competitor. I might would’ve actually said two or one. It’s what he knows. Racing, Formula 1, that’s what he really knows. That’s what he’s incredible at, he’s gifted at it. He is the best engineer across the board in the business.”

Not only did the podcast hosts oppose Jordan’s opinion, but they also pointed out how he could be misleading the masses for his client’s best interest. According to Hauraney, he does not see the 65-year-old not jumping on the opportunity of working with Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton.

This is something he’s admitted in the past he wants to do. Plus, this combination of Hamilton and Newey working for Ferrari can become the most successful decorated partnership in the sport’s history.

An opportunity the British designer won’t let go according to the F1 expert. But, how long before he can make it official? That’s where the Hauraney was clueless. He believes it won’t be until January because of the various complications of a contract.

However, with all that has been going on in the world of F1, Hauraney could not make a confident assessment. So, even if the 65-year-old is leaving, no one can predict his next move without reasonable doubt. However, suggestions of where are obvious.

Adrian Newey responds to Lewis Hamilton’s desire to work with him

At the Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked about Adrian Newey‘s departure. The seven-time champion confessed that in the list of people he’d like to work with, the Red Bull genius is at the top. However, the soon-to-be Ferrari man also confessed he’s not sure if that scenario will ever come to life. Now, the outgoing Red Bull CTO has replied.

“Honestly, it is very kind of Lewis to say that. Very flattered. But at the moment, it is just taking a little bit of a break and seeing what happens,” he said as seen on X posted by user @LH44_insights.

After accepting the compliment, Newey probably stuck to the script issued by his manager. So, the current narrative surrounding the Briton’s future is a ‘break’ from the hustle of F1. After dedicating his life to the sport since 1988, he wants to step away and take a breather. The 65-year-old wants to enjoy some time with his family, specifically, on a yacht.

The sailing enthusiast spent $5 million of his hard-earned money on a yacht, which will be delivered to him this year. Newey expressed his desire to do a world trip on the yacht, which he designed. So, Adrian Newey might be around for the 2025 Monaco GP, not from the pit lane, but from his Oyster 885 docked on the port.