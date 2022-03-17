“He’s Trash!!!”: Patrick Beverley makes a mockery of Russell Westbrook after back-to-back embarrassing plays

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley appears to call Russell Westbrook trash following a play involving him intercepting the former MVP’s pass.

The disrespect and mockery continue for Russell Westbrook this time via T-Wolves guard Patrick Beverley. The Lakers suffered yet another embarrassing loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. And like always, Westbrook had his faux pas moments during the game.

It won’t be wrong to say that the Lakers are done for the season considering their body language on the court, especially Westbrook, who looks detached. It’s unfortunate to see a superstar of Russ’ caliber give up on his team. Westbrook was known for his competitive zeal and ability to play hard on every possession.

It is evident from the above play that Westbrook has lost the drive to play. Marking Beverley, Westbrook seems completely disinterested. The Lakers PG takes a stroll, while Pat cuts through him, collecting the offensive rebound and making the bucket. On the other hand, Westbrook watches as a spectator.

Also read: “Draft night, I almost got traded for Scottie Pippen, it was about to go down, but Michael Jordan made the calls”: Tracy McGrady reveals how His Airness threatened to retire if Pip was traded

The Westbrook mockery doesn’t end here, with Beverley intercepting the former’s pass to LeBron James. The Wolves guard appears to call Westbrook trash after the sequence.

Patrick Beverley calls Russell Westbrook trash after the latter commits a turnover.

Westbrook’s struggles continued on Thursday night against the Wolves as well, the two-time scoring champion had 15-points and was a disappointing 25.0% from beyond the arc. With the Wolves having an impressive run, it was only a matter of time before Beverley began talking smack.

When it comes to trash-talking in the league today, Pat Beverley sits right at the top. The Wolves guard, who shares a history with Westbrook, would not let this opportunity of making back-to-back plays on Brodie fly under the radar.

After Patrick Beverley intercepted Russell Westbrook’s pass, he looked towards the Lakers bench and shouted, “He’s trash!” pic.twitter.com/sLXWF6Y1ld — (@sportingnews) March 17, 2022

Here’s the possession before: Patrick Beverley leaves Russell Westbrook wide-open, then steals the post entry pass. PatBev: “He’s trash, trash” pic.twitter.com/DySaGgdOGc — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 17, 2022

The two have had a couple of exchanges before as well. Earlier this season, Westbrook had called out Beverley for tricking people into believing he played defense. However, the Wolves guard would have the last laugh considering the season Brodie is having.

Russell Westbrook: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.” Made sure to note that James Harden scored 47 tonight. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 14, 2019

I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all well my boy is The Real Magician this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2022

Also read: “No disrespect to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon but Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever play the game”: Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation

The 2021-22 season seems to be a wrap for the purple and gold, who have a lot to do in the upcoming off-season, especially with the Westbrook situation.