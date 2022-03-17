“No disrespect to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon but Kyrie Irving is the most skilled player to ever play the game”: Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins makes a startling revelation, calling Kyrie Irving more skilled than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

There is no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled guards in the NBA. Uncle Drew never seizes to impress us with his razzle and dazzle on the court. His ability to finish at the rim is one of a kind, backed by his agility and speed.

Irving, who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, finally made for some good news. The Nets guard dropped a career-high 60-points against the Orlando Magic on 64.5% shooting from the field. Irving had everyone in awe, making shots from everywhere on the court.

This was the former Cavs player’s second 50-point game in the mere 19-games he’s played this season. Irving’s performance had even his naysayers and critics heap praises of him. Nonetheless, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins couldn’t keep calm post Irving’s career-high on Tuesday night.

Also read: “Draft night, I almost got traded for Scottie Pippen, it was about to go down, but Michael Jordan made the calls”: Tracy McGrady reveals how His Airness threatened to retire if Pip was traded

Big Perk seconded Knicks player Evan Fournier’s take of Irving being the most skilled player, even having him ahead of MJ, Kobe, and Hakeem.

Kendrick Perkins declares Kyrie Irving as the most skilled player in NBA history.

The Brooklyn Nets seemed to have finally turned it around after having an 11-game losing streak. The return of Kevin Durant, coupled with Irving finding his rhythm, has made them an offensive powerhouse.

Recently, both Irving and KD had 50-point games on separate occasions, respectively. Nonetheless, Irving wasn’t done yet and would notch a career-high 60-points soon. Perkins, who had earlier apologized to Irving on national television, was happy with his decision, saying the Nets superstar would make him look like a fool after his recent performance against the Magic.

“I am doubling down on Evan Fournier, he (Kyrie Irving) is the most skilled player to ever play the game. And it is no disrespect to Michael Jordan. It is no disrespect to the late great Kobe Bryant. It is no disrespect to Olajuwon and a lot of others. But when you look at what Kyrie doing, how he does it. It’s not what he do, it’s how he do it.”

Perkins added,

“At 6-2 he has the complete offensive package. There’s nothing you can do as far as scheme wise, double team, triple team to stop this young man.”

“[Kyrie Irving] is the most skilled player to ever play the game. … At 6-2 he has the complete offensive package. … There’s nothing you can do as far as scheme wise, double team, triple team to stop this young man!” —@KendrickPerkins 👀 pic.twitter.com/KgCofH3iCR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 16, 2022

Well, it’s difficult to disagree with Big Perk but it might be slightly early to give Irving the crown.

Also read: “I did not tell you to shoot that sh*t”: Steph Curry sounds off on NBA fans making him a scapegoat for taking bad shots

With his recent display of basketball brilliance, it is shocking Irving wasn’t on the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.