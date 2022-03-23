Basketball

“Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!”: When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview

"Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!": When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Great to be with Royal Challengers Bangalore": David Willey expresses his delight on joining RCB camp ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
"At his highest, he was taking the sport to levels we’ve never seen" - Paddy Pimblett believes Conor McGregor deserves more respect
NBA Latest Post
"Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!": When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview
“Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!”: When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview

‘Bad Boy’ Dennis Rodman was approached by former WCW President Eric Bischoff during the 1998…