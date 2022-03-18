Basketball

“Dennis Rodman would show up late for games and eat chicken and rice”: Shaq explained how ‘The Worm’ earned enough respect from the Lakers to do whatever he pleased

“Dennis Rodman would show up late for games and eat chicken and rice”: Shaq explained how ‘The Worm’ earned enough respect from the Lakers to do whatever he pleased
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"I was ice-cold during clutch times, it was because I've done it thousands of times before!": When Kobe Bryant gave us an insight into his confidence and his Mamba Mentality
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Dennis Rodman would show up late for games and eat chicken and rice”: Shaq explained how ‘The Worm’ earned enough respect from the Lakers to do whatever he pleased
“Dennis Rodman would show up late for games and eat chicken and rice”: Shaq explained how ‘The Worm’ earned enough respect from the Lakers to do whatever he pleased

Shaq talked about how Dennis Rodman would show up late for NBA games when with…