“Hey Draymond Green, give me the ball I’m about to go crazy!”: Klay Thompson was supremely confident ahead of Game 6 2016 Western Conference Finals vs OKC Thunder

Klay Thompson can get into a zone by himself like no other player in league history. This gives him supreme self-belief even in situations of strife.

Klay’s shooting motion is the stuff that coaching dreams are made of. His release is so pure, so accurate and so pretty-looking and so consistent all through his drills that it’s truly an experience to watch him putting in work – as Warriors rookie Moses Moody will attest.

However, playoffs are a totally different beast from the regular season. The playoffs are the stage where true hoop legends are made. These are the stages where every second of every game holds great importance, psychologically and physically.

The best players are the ones who can thrive on the playoff stage and help their teams to championships. When the Warriors made it to their first NBA Finals in nearly 40 years back in 2015, the pressure on them was relatively low.

They were the upstarts of the league, up against a 2-time champion and 4-time MVP in LeBron James. However, these roles were reversed the following year when they went on the greatest regular-season run in league history (73-9).

Despite this, the Warriors found themselves down 3-1 and facing elimination against the OKC Thunder in the Conference Finals. It required a Herculean, all-time great effort from Klay Thompson to keep them in the game. Steph eventually shut it out.

“Hey Draymond Green, give me the ball I’m about to go crazy!”: Klay Thompson ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green was in conversation with a Warriors beat reporter ahead of their game versus OKC Thunder tonight. The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year told reporters a great behind-the-scenes story from that fateful night.

Klay Thompson was in a zone, and Green revealed that the five-time NBA All-Star shooting guard predicted he was going to go off before Game 6 even started.

“It’s funny, because Game 6 Klay, which is a real thing, I remember him coming to me before in OKC before that game, [saying] ‘Hey Dray, just get me the ball. I’m about to go crazy,’ ” Green said. “And he come out and he’s going crazy.”

