“Klay Thompson’s jumper is just different!”: Rookie Moses Moody is left awed by Warriors superstar’s efficiency during training

Warriors rookie Moses Moody has been attending training as an NBA player for a few weeks now, and recently gave an eye-opening analysis on Klay Thompson

Getting to see your favorite players catch fire on the court and cook everyone on the court is every NBA fan’s dream. Getting courtside seats is a lifetime experience for the common fan. NBA rookies, however, have an even better seat in the building.

Watching your favorite superstar not only kill it right in front of you but also practice with you and offer tips is extraordinary. And when that superstar is famous for possessing one of the smoothest jumpers in league history? Heaven, right? Yup, we’re talking about Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson has been gearing for a return to the NBA after two long years. The sharpshooter was unlucky to suffer subsequent tears on his ACL and Achilles and hasn’t been able to touch the court since the 2019 Finals. While he gears up for the season by slowly getting to game shape, he has already managed to surprise some people.

Moses Moody recently, the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been attending training for the very first time, and he is already awed. The athletic wing from Arkansas recently made headlines when ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins just couldn’t get his name right. The “Moody Moses” memes had absolutely flooded the media.

Moses Moody could not stop himself from marveling at the efficiency of Klay Thompson’s pure jumper.

Warriors rookie Moses Moody on The Jim Rome Show: https://t.co/z8hlAyos4Z — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 27, 2021

While Moses Moody has been the center of attention during his collegiate career, stars like Klay still make him sit and marvel. The rook was on “The Jim Rome Show” recently, and had remarked “Man, it looks different in person, that was obviously my first time seeing it”, ‘it’ referring to Klay’s jumper.

“But watching that repetition, that exact same shot everyone, I mean I sat there and watched him shoot for 20 minutes, and it didn’t touch the rim a lot, I can tell you that.” Moody has been shooting the 3-ball pretty decently himself, but this is clearly a whole new level for him.

While fans are clamoring to see Klay back and healthy again, we can’t help but feel a little jealous of Moody. However, we surely hope that Klay as well as Moses exceed all our expectations, and come out stronger.