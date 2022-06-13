“Hey Dummy, how many rings would Magic Johnson have without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?”: Shaquille O’Neal destroys a critique on Twitter who suggested he wouldn’t rings without Kobe Bryant

If you believe that Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t win multiple championships without Kobe Bryant or some other stars alongside him, you’re right. Surprised? But Shaq believes so himself.

There are few people who appreciate greatness in any form, even if it didn’t impact their life in any way. But there are excessively many people who disregard greatness and try to bring it down.

Sports is one true example where greatness and criticism come hand in hand, but the latter has no bounds to it when it comes to debating on the internet.

Keyboard warriors say some wildest of things irrespective of how big and well-respected players they are talking about, just to send their agenda across.

Most times they do it to prove the players/teams they support are better, sometimes maybe just to say enraging things that might get a response from some active social media athletes like Kevin Durant.

But it was The Big Diesel who got triggered Sunday night after a Twitter user said that Shaq would be winning no ring without Kobe Bryant.

Even with all of this Shaq doesn’t win those rings without Kobe — Barry from Brooklyn (@barryclayauthor) June 12, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal shuts down a hater on Twitter who says he’s not winning a ring without Kobe Bryant

The 7’1 not-so-humble giant came out pretty humble with his theory but not so much with his words as NBA Twitter page “Legion Hoops” posted a Shaq appreciation post and a Kobe “stan” tried belittling The Big Aristotle.

no person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) June 13, 2022

The 4x champ is accurate when he says that “no person can win without another big star.” And nobody, literally not even Michael Jordan, won without at least NBA’s all-time greats playing alongside him in all 6 championships.

Be it Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, or LeBron James, each one of them needed big-time support to win championships much like Stephen Curry. But the latter is also seeing a tough time getting appreciated for his amazing run in this year’s playoffs because of the presence of many tremendous talents in his team.

This is the most foolish argument in the game to disparage someone’s achievement just because they played great alongside greatness. And Shaq did the best in shutting the man up.

