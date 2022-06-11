“Shaquille O’Neal knows what you ate if you farted”: When the Lakers legend showed off his psychic powers and predicted what Charles Barkley ate based off his farts

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents, and apparently those talents include being able to tell what people ate based on their farts.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

However, he’s also tried his hand at a few daring stunts. He appeared alongside Sean Evans on Hot Ones, and completed the Last Dab challenge with tears running down his face. He has also tried the Paki One Chip Challenge back in 2017 to more or less the same result.

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend- @SHAQ 🔥 Thanks for coming on #HotOnes. Thanks for rockin’ the Reebok X Hot Ones Shaqnosis on AEW. And thanks for apologizing to Kansas. pic.twitter.com/4y58FxZEl7 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 6, 2021

Also Read: “Dell Curry’s new girlfriend and Sonya Curry’s new man used to be married!”: Stephen Curry’s parents have been revealed to be in a love situation you just cant make up

Shaquille O’Neal can predict what Charles Barkley ate based off his farts

Shaq used to be a beast in the NBA, and he clearly has a lot of other talents off the court. One of them also involves farts apparently?

That’s right, Shaquille O’Neal has a somewhat psychic ability when it comes to fart. Shaq has appeared on Stephen Colbert’s talk show multiple times, and on this one instance, he spoke about how he can predict people’s diets off their farts.

He specifically made sure to single out his co-host and friend Charles Barkley. When asked further about his ability, Shaq doubled down on it, going “When Charles Barkley farts, I’ll be like ‘Oh you had the waffle house.'”

It’s a very unique talent to have, but it’s also one you’d expect ‘Big Diesel’ to have. Shaq is quirky, and this is just another one of the big man’s weird quirks that make him so loveable.

Also Read: “Was Stephen Curry cheating on Ayesha in college?!”: When Warriors star hilariously displayed his heavenly rapping ability during his time at Davidson College