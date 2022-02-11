Basketball

“Hey, Kevin Durant, do you have a full-time psychiatrist on staff dealing with all the stuff in Brooklyn”: Charles Barkley questions the two-time Finals MVP regarding the continuous drama on the Nets

"Hey, Kevin Durant, do you have a full-time psychiatrist on staff dealing with all the stuff in Brooklyn": Charles Barkley questions the two-time Finals MVP regarding the continuous drama on the Nets
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Imagine if the entire internet commemorated the anniversary of the time you had one too many margaritas": Tom Brady jokes about when LeBron James and the sporting world saw him drunk out of his mind one year later
Next Article
Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match?
NBA Latest Post
"Hey, Kevin Durant, do you have a full-time psychiatrist on staff dealing with all the stuff in Brooklyn": Charles Barkley questions the two-time Finals MVP regarding the continuous drama on the Nets
“Hey, Kevin Durant, do you have a full-time psychiatrist on staff dealing with all the stuff in Brooklyn”: Charles Barkley questions the two-time Finals MVP regarding the continuous drama on the Nets

TNT analyst Charles Barkley asks Kevin Durant for confirmation on the Brooklyn Nets having a…