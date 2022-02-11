Basketball

“Because Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated and Ben Simmons hasn’t played all year, Brooklyn aren’t contenders this year”: Magic Johnson pencils in Kevin Durant and his Nets for another season of disappointment, looks ahead to next season

"Because Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated and Ben Simmons hasn't played all year, Brooklyn aren't contenders this year": Magic Johnson pencils in Kevin Durant and his Nets for another season of disappointment, looks ahead to next season
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"If I had to pick one shoe, it would definitely be a Kobe; like a Kobe 4": PJ Tucker reveals how he signed an endorsement deal despite wanting the freedom of switching to any sneaker the Heat forward likes
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Because Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated and Ben Simmons hasn't played all year, Brooklyn aren't contenders this year": Magic Johnson pencils in Kevin Durant and his Nets for another season of disappointment, looks ahead to next season
“Because Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated and Ben Simmons hasn’t played all year, Brooklyn aren’t contenders this year”: Magic Johnson pencils in Kevin Durant and his Nets for another season of disappointment, looks ahead to next season

Magic Johnson reacts to the blockbuster James Harden trade that has sent Ben Simmons the…