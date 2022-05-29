“Hey, LeBron James! Don’t worry about that game too much, Liverpool in 7!!”: Fans roast Lakers superstar after Real Madrid won UEFA Champions league

LeBron James was in the stands as the world watched Liverpool take on the La Liga champions, Real Madrid, for the UEFA Champions League.

LeBron James recently had a rare bad season in the NBA. He tried an experiment of playing with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and many older role players.

He had a lot of faith in that team to work out and probably win the ultimate silverware at the end of the season.

Also read: “Celtics fan poured beer on LeBron James and immediately lost Game 7”: How ‘The King’ carried Miami Heat to an NBA Finals berth following disrespect from Boston crowd

But that team wouldn’t even qualify for the Playoffs, making it his first Playoffs miss in 16 years in which he played enough games in a season.

James has had enough spare time since the playoffs started without his Lakers. So, he wanted to see one of his other teams win the ultimate glory, be it in another sport, on some other continent.

On the basketball court or off it, LeBron James couldn’t have had more disappointing nights in his career than this one

Liverpool was making their Champions League appearance on Saturday night, a year after they won the title in 2020. They probably had the biggest (both height-wise and stature as an athlete) fan in attendance.

LeBron pulled up to Paris to support Liverpool in the Champions League final 👑 @brfootball (via @SamsOfficiel) pic.twitter.com/iKc2mKBfes — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2022

The 4x NBA champ also has a stake in the parent company of the football club from the English Premier League. And so, he must have wanted his team to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in his presence.

But as Football Gods would have it, Real Madrid would win their 14th CL title at Stade de France in Paris, which would also be their 5th one in 9 years with a 1-0 scoreline.

And NBA Twitter as well as football one roasted King to rub salt on his misery.

Don’t worry about that game too much, Liverpool in 7 🔥 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) May 28, 2022

Y’all thought Liverpool was safe from the LeBron jinx lmfao https://t.co/K4j8l5gGTb — Ameer (@AmeerJHamid) May 28, 2022

Lebron isn’t attending another Liverpool game again 😂😂😂 — HALA MADRID ⚪️ (@r1ch_ldnn) May 28, 2022

LeBron walked into the Liverpool changing room talking bout it’s a long series — 🌸sports tweeter Matthias🌸 (tone setter) (@KryzivenTake2) May 28, 2022

“LeJinx” strikes again: LeBron James suffers as Liverpool loses UCL Final to Real Madrid https://t.co/kEHtBffLd5 ⚽️⚽️ 📲 Bet now via ⟶ https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ pic.twitter.com/qGoeT1XcPV — Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 (@SportsbookBTC) May 28, 2022

Also read: “He is truly a king to his queen I mean it’s hard to not love him”: Savannah James on LeBron James being the perfect husband