“He is truly a king to his queen I mean it’s hard to not love him”: Savannah James on LeBron James being the perfect husband

Wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, Savannah James, gives an insight into the Lakers superstar’s off-court personality, revealing why he’s the ideal role model.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are one of the most adored couples in the sports world. The high school sweethearts have been married for close to 8-years and are parents to three beautiful children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. The King lives up to his image of a family man being the perfect husband and father.

There has never been a more polarizing personality in American sports than LeBron. However, one cannot deny him being the ideal ambassador of the game. In his 19-year-old career, LBJ has always steered away from controversies and drama.

The eighteen-time All-Star is a champion for social justice rights, never hesitating to speak his mind on public issues even if it means landing him in trouble. Over the years, James has engaged in numerous philanthropy projects, The I Promise Foundation being the prime example.

Also read: ‘Savannah James leads LeBron James’ foundation to donate $40 million in scholarships’: Lakers’ superstar’s wife is making a huge difference in the business and philanthropy world

In a 2017 interview with the Cleveland Magazine, the former Cavs superstar’s wife, Savannah, shared some heartwarming details about her husband’s off-court persona.

Savannah describes LeBron James as the ideal husband.

We all know about LeBron the father, whether it’s him visiting Bronny’s high school games or sharing entertaining content with Bryce and daughter Zhuri on social media. The four-time Finals MVP’s bonding with his children is one of a kind.

While we are aware of LeBron-the father, we would get to know about the King from Queen Savannah herself during an interview from the Cleveland Magazine in 2017.

“He is truly a king to his queen, if you will. He treats me with so much respect. I mean, it’s hard to not love him, with the way that he is with me, and the kids and his mom and just everyone who’s around him. He’s a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he’s done.”

Savannah plays a huge role in LeBron’s philanthropic activities, the couple is a perfect example of grace and elegance. The former Cavs superstar is an institution for the young crop of NBA players, whether professionally, financially, or personally. The 37-year old has built an empire for himself

Also read: “Lebron James got Savannah James a $300,000 engagement ring!”: How The King spent a handsome sum on a ring for his high school sweetheart