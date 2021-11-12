“Hey Steph, did you see that Hook Shot I just made?!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson runs to the court during a time-out, shows off moves and drills a Hook-Shot

Warriors’ Klay Thompson runs to the court during a time-out, drills a hook-shot, gets no attention from his teammates

The Golden State Warriors are in incredible form. They have the best record in the NBA, going 10-1 in the first 11 games of the season. This record comes without two key things, one, two of their key players, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Two, Stephen Curry hasn’t exploded on the league yet this season.

Last night, before the Wolves game, Woj dropped a bomb, which made all Warriors fans cry with joy. The ESPN Insider revealed that Klay’s recovery is going well, and if he keeps up with his pace, we can see him back as soon as 20th December. The Dubs have a home game before Christmas on 23rd December, so that would be the game the Dubs would target.

Klay Thompson rallies during the timeout drains shots after showing off handles

During the game against the Wolves last night, Klay Thompson had a different aura around him altogether. During one of the timeouts, the team was all busy cheering Andrew Wiggins, whereas Klay ran out on the court. He showed off his handles, and then drained a hook shot. After making the shot, he looked back at his team for a reaction, but they were all busy with Wigs.

Klay Thompson ran on the court at the timeout, caught the ball and did a couple moves and a hook shot that went in. He raised his hands in the air for a reaction. Unfortunately the whole team was mobbing Wiggins and no one was paying attention to him lol — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) November 11, 2021

Even though no one saw it at the moment, we’re sure Klay would incorporate this shot in his game. Tonight, Klay gave the Dubs fans more reasons to be cheerful. Klay uploaded a photo in the new jerseys, and he looked healthy and good.

On behalf of all the Dubs fans, these two Klay updates have made us very happy. We just hope Klay Thompson returns healthy and well.