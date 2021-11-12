“Fred VanVleet really did Sam Cassell’s ‘big b*lls’ dance after hitting a 3”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Raptors guard breaks out the controversial celebration against the Sixers

After knocking down a clutch three-pointer against the 76ers, Fred VanVleet breaks out the controversial “big b*lls” celebration.

The Toronto Raptors led by Fred VanVleet were hosted by a short-handed Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite playing without their MVP Joel Embiid, the Sixers put on an incredible fight. An action-packed contest, witnessing 12 lead changes and 11 ties, ended with the Raptors grabbing a huge 115-109 win.

It was a huge game for Tyrese Maxey who put up a game-high 33 points, along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. However, his season-best performance was overshadowed by VanVleet, finishing the battle with 32 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds with 6 3-pointers knocked down on an efficient 50/54.5/100 shooting split.

Even though Fred scored only 6 points in the 4th quarter, he knocked down one of the game’s most important shots at the dying seconds of the contest. With 27.6 seconds on the clock, Toronto leading by 110-109, FVV knocked a corner three-pointer, giving his team a 4-point advantage and making it a 2-possession game with only 23.9 seconds remaining.

However, what the 6-foot-1 guard did after the drilling shot, attracted a lot of eyes. VanVleet ran towards his bench breaking out the controversial “big b*lls” dance – a celebration Philly’s assistant coach, Sam Cassell popularized back in his playing days.

Fred VanVleet for the win and SAM CASSELL BIG BALLS CELE pic.twitter.com/FL6YUXJser — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 12, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Fred VanVleet breaking out the “big b*lls” dance

NBA Twitter erupted with their reactions as soon as Fred VanVleet broke out the infamous celebration.

HE GOT THEM BALLS — ☕️Town (@TrexTown) November 12, 2021

fred vanvleet ices the game against the sixers, does sam cassell’s celebration sam cassell is a coach for the sixers pic.twitter.com/mIp5x1wiRM — buckets (@buckets) November 12, 2021

The infamous celebration was banned by the league back in 2010 for having obscene gestures, with fines as hefty as $25,000. Back in 2016, Julius Randle was awarded a $15,000 fine for doing this celebration. Considering how the NBA has become stricter than ever, it won’t be surprising if Adam Silver slaps Fred VanVleet with a hefty fine.